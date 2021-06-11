Breaking News:

Promo JCO Jumat 11 Juni 2021, Promo Minggu Ini 2 Box JPOPS + Thai Tea Rp 149ribu

POS-KUPANG.COM - Nikmati promo JCO hari ini Jumat 11 Juni 2021.

Ada promo menarik lho buat para pelanggan setia JCO hari ini Jumat 11 Juni 2021.

Untuk Jumat 11 Juni 2021, ada Promo Weekly Promotion (7-13 Juni 2021).

Ada juga promo Buy 1 Get 1 TREAT mulai (7 - 13 Juni 2021).

Promo Eggs Benedicts at JCO Indonesia (7 - 13 June 2021).

Kepoin yuk katalognya!

Promo Weekly Promotion

Weekly Promotion minggu ini adalah 4 lusin JPOPS + 1 Avocado Frappe + 1 Iced Thai Tea dengan hanya 149Ribu.

order lewat website delivery kami di www.jcodelivery.com.

Mulai 7 - 13 Juni 2021.

*Syarat & Ketentuan Berlaku.

Promo Buy 1 Get 1 TREAT

Gak ada Phobia Senin karena ada promo Buy 1 Get 1 TREAT mulai 7 - 13 Juni 2021.
2 MOCHA ESPRESSO FRAPPE kini hanya 38 Ribu.
Promo ini berlaku pembelian lewat website delivery kami di www.jcodelivery.com.

Promo Eggs Benedicts

