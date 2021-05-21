Katalog Promo dan Produk
Promo JCO Jumat 21 Mei 2021, JCOOL To Go Mulai Rp 48ribu, Hari Terakhir 1/2 Dos Jclubs + 1L JCOFFEE
Promo JCO Jumat 21 Mei 2021, JCOOL To Go Mulai Rp 48ribu, Hari Terakhir 1/2 Dos Jclubs + 1L JCOFFEE
net
PROMO JCO Hari ini
POS-KUPANG.COM - Nikmati promo JCO hari ini Jumat 21 Mei 2021.
Ada promo menarik lho buat para pelanggan setia JCO hari ini Jumat 21 Mei 2021.
Untuk Jumat 21 Mei 2021, ada Promo JCOOL To Go.
Yoghurt beku bebas lemak dengan rasa original atau blueberry dengan topping pilihan Anda.
Dalam kemasan praktis untuk dibawa pergi.
Harga mulai Rp 48 ribu.
Promo Buy 1 Get 1 TREAT mulai 17 - 23 Mei 2021.
2 Iced Thai Tea kini hanya Rp 46 ribu.
Promo ini berlaku pembelian lewat website delivery kami di www.jcodelivery.com.
Ada juga Promo JCO Mingguan periode 17 – 21 Mei 202.
Tags
Katalog Promo dan Produk
Promo JCO Jumat 21 Mei 2021
Jumat 21 Mei 2021
Promo JCO Weekend
Promo JCO hari ini
katalog promo JCO
Katalog promo JCO hari ini
Promo JCO terbaru
Promo Jco
Paket Promo JCO
Pos Kupang Hari Ini
Pos Kupang
Eflin Rote
Berita Terkait :#Katalog Promo dan Produk
|Promo KFC AJIB Jumat 21 Mei 2021, 20 Paket Half Winger + Nasi + Aqua Mulai Rp 309.999
|Promo McDonalds Cheeseburger, Double Cheese, Triple with Cheese Jumat 21 Mei 2021, Mulai Rp 34ribuan
|Promo Hypermart Jumat 21 Mei 2021, Harga Spesial Brokoli Rp 4.450/100gr, Kembang Kol Rp 3.990/100gr
|Promo JSM Hypermart 21-24 Mei 2021, Roma Kelapa Beli 2 Rp 15.900, Pop Mie Beli 3 Rp 11.190
|Promo JSM Indomaret 21-23 Mei 2021, Tepung Terigu Segitiga Biru Rp 9.700, Baygon Semprot RP 26.900
Penulis: Eflin Rote
Editor: Eflin Rote
Sumber: Pos Kupang