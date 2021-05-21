Breaking News:

Promo JCO Jumat 21 Mei 2021, JCOOL To Go Mulai Rp 48ribu, Hari Terakhir 1/2 Dos Jclubs + 1L JCOFFEE

PROMO JCO Hari ini 

POS-KUPANG.COM - Nikmati promo JCO hari ini Jumat 21 Mei 2021.

Ada promo menarik lho buat para pelanggan setia JCO hari ini Jumat 21 Mei 2021.

Untuk Jumat 21 Mei 2021, ada Promo JCOOL To Go.

Yoghurt beku bebas lemak dengan rasa original atau blueberry dengan topping pilihan Anda.

Dalam kemasan praktis untuk dibawa pergi.

Harga mulai Rp 48 ribu.

Promo JCOOL Fat Frozen Yogurt 

Promo Buy 1 Get 1 TREAT mulai 17 - 23 Mei 2021.

2 Iced Thai Tea kini hanya Rp 46 ribu.

Promo ini berlaku pembelian lewat website delivery kami di www.jcodelivery.com.

Ada juga Promo JCO Mingguan periode 17 – 21 Mei 202.

