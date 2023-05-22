Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 SMP Kelas 8 dan Kunci Jawaban Soal UAS, Ujian Kenaikan Kelas

POS-KUPANG.COM - Bagi siswa SMP Kelas 8 ayo persiapkan diri menghadapi Ujian Kenaikan Kelas atau ujian Semester 2, atau yang disebut juga dengan nama Penillain Akhir Semester ( PAS )

Artikel ini menampilkan contoh Soal PAS, Soal UAS Bahasa Inggris SMP Kelas 8

Bentuk contoh Soal Soal PAS, Soal UAS Bahasa Inggris SMP Kelas 8 adalah pilihan ganda

Selain Soal PAS, setiap pertanyaan juga dilengkapi dengan Kunci Jawaban

Saran bagi siswa SMP Kelas 8 agar mengerjakan contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris ini baru melakukan pencocokan antara jawabanmu dengan Kunci Jawaban yang tersedia sehingga Kamu tahu sejauh mana pemahaman terhadap materi Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 ini

Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris SMP Kelas 8

Read the text to answer question number 1 to 4

When I was in elementary school, I really loved football. Every Saturday afternoon I

practiced in school field with my team and my coach. They were strong and smart players.

The coach was couching very discipline. He would grounded anyone who came late and not

obey the team rules.

1. When did the writer really love football?

a. When he was in elementary school

b. Every Saturday afternoon

c. When he came late and not obey the team rules

d. When he was in junior high school

Jawab : a

2. Where the writer used to play football

a. In stadium

b. In the sport hall

c. In his own field

d. In a school field

Jawab : d

3. How was the couch couching him?

a. Strong

b. Smart

c. Discipline

d. Lazy

Jawab : c

4. The coach grounded players because they.....

a. Smart

b. Come late

c. Smart

d. Play footbal