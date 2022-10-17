Soal PTS SMA Kelas 11 Bahasa Inggris Semester 1 Tahun 2022 dan Kunci Jawaban SMA Kelas 11

POS-KUPANG.COM - Bagi sisw SMA Kelas 11 yang sementara mempersiapkan diri untuk Ujian Penilaian Tengah Semester (PTS), ayo belajar dari contoh Soal PTS Bahasa Inggris di Semester 1 Tahun 2022 ini.

Melalui contoh Soal PTS, siswa SMA Kelas 11 bisa mengetahui sejauh mana pemahamannya terhadap materi pelajaran Bahasa Inggris hingga pertengahan Semester 1 Tahun 2022.

Dalam Soal PTS Bahasa Inggris ini bentuk soalnya adalah Pilihan Ganda dan Essay

Simak contoh Soal PTS Bahasa Inggris dibawah ini dan juga disampaikan Kunci Jawaban Pilihan Ganda dan Essay

Namun sebaiknya siswa jangan dulu melihat Kunci Jawaban Pilihan Ganda dan Essay yang sudah ada, melainkan mengerjakan Soal PTS lebih dulu barulah mencocokan dengan Kunci Jawaban Pilihan Ganda dan Essay yang ada.

Inilah contoh Soal PTS pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa SMA Kelas 11 SMA di Semester 1 Tahun 2022 :

1. (1) Ayu: “What about telling about the human body?”

(2) Andi: “What should we present for the oral test next week?”

(3) Ayu: “Good idea.”

(4) Andi: “Not a bad idea, but talking about animals is very ordinary. Many of our classmates have told about animals.”

(5) Ayu: “How about something about animal species?”

Arrange the jumble sentence above into a good dialogue!

a. (1)-(3)-(2)-(4)-(5)

b. (1)-(3)-(2)-(5)-(4)

c. (2)-(3)-(4)-(1)-(5)

d. (2)-(5)-(1)-(4)-(3)

e. (2)-(5)-(4)-(1)-(3)

The following dialogues is for number 2 to 4.

Rafa: “I have a serious problem today. I have just lost my driver license.”

Sifa: “Don’t be so sad, my friend, let us search it around the park.”

Rafa: “I have looked for it for hours, but I could not find it. Do you have any suggestion?”

Sifa: “You should tell the security to announce it to other students.”

Rafa: “Yeah, that sounds good. I do hope it helps”

2. Which sentence that shows asking suggestion?

a. Don’t be so sad, my friend.

b. I have just lost my driver license.

c. You should tell the security.

d. Do you have any suggestion?

e. That sounds good.

3. Below are sentence of asking suggestion, except….

a. Can you tell me what I should do?

b. Do you have any suggestion for me?

c. What would you do?

d. Would you mind giving me your suggestion?

e. What should I do?

4. What is Rafa’s problem?

a. He lost a wallet.

b. He lost a bag.

c. He lost a car.

d. He lost his driver license.

e. He lost a pencil.

The following text is for number 5 and 6.

Mother: “Ali, where are you? Wake up, my dear. It’s Monday morning.”

Ali: “I’m here, mom, in my bed room.”

Mother: “Oh…. there you are. Don’t you go to school?”

Ali: “Mom. I have got a headache.”

Mother: “Let me check. You have got a high temperature. You should stay at home.”

Ali: “Okay, mom.”