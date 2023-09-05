Soal Ujian Sekolah

Soal Sumatif Tengah Semester 1 Bahasa Inggris SMA Kelas 10, Kunci Jawaban Soal PTS,STS

Kurikulum merdeka, Soal Sumatif Tengah Semester 1 Bahasa Inggris SMA Kelas 10, Kunci Jawaban Soal PTS,STS

Editor: Hermina Pello
Bagi siswa SMK Kelas 10 yang mempersiapkan diri mengikuti Ujian Tengah Semester ( UTS ) atau Penilaian Tengah Semester ( PTS ) atau juga yang disebut Sumatif Tengah Semester ( STS ) mari belajar dari contoh Soal STS, Soal UTS , Soal PTS

Inilah contoh Soal STS Bahasa Inggris SMA Kelas 10 Semester 1

Inilah contoh Soal STS Bahasa Inggris SMA Kelas 10 Semester 1

Dalam contoh Soal STS Bahasa Inggris dibawah ini, bentuk soalnya adalah pilihan ganda

Saran bagi siswa SMA Kelas 10 agar setelah mengerjakan contoh Soal STS dibawah ini, siswa perlu mengoreksi hasil pekerjaannya dengn Kunci Jawaban yang tersedia

Tribunnews tidak akan bertanggung jawab atas kesalahan jawaban pada contoh Soal STS atau  Soal UTS atau Soal PTS ini.

The text is for questions no. 1-4

Change the verbs into past tense form!
I go (1) to Bandung last week. I am (2) there for three days. I walk (3) in the streets of Bandung and visited Vanda Park. I take (4) a lot of pictures of this beautiful city. I was so happy.

1. a. go
b. goes
c. gone
d. has
e. went
Jawab : e

2. a. is
b. was
c. am
d. were
e. are
Jawab : b

3. a. walked
b. walking
c. walk
d. walks
e. was walking
Jawab : a

4. a. takes
b. take
c. tooks
d. took
e. taken
Jawab : d

This text is for question no. 5-9

Cocoa Beach Florida is known as the perfect beach town. It is an hour drive to east of Orlando on Florida’s amazing Space Coast. The drive here is almost as beautiful as the beach.

Cocoa Beach is one of the most affordable beach vacations in Florida. There are a lot of things to see around Cocoa Beach. Space Coast offers you the chance to go deep sea fishing or parasailing, river tour and getting up close with the awesome wildlife of Florida.

