Soal Sumatif Tengah Semester 1 SMA Kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris,Kunci Jawaban Soal STS, Kurikulum Merdeka

POS-KUPANG.COM - Mari belajar Bahasa Inggris untuk mempersiapkan diri menghadapi Sumatif Tengah Semester ( STS ) bagi SMA Kelas 12 Semester 1, kurikulum merdeka

Dalam contoh Soal STS Bahasa Inggris dibawah ini ada 35 soal Sumatif Tengah Semester dalam bentuk pilihan ganda.

Setiap contoh Soal STS SMA Kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris Semester 1 dibawah ini dilengkapi dengan Kunci Jawaban.

Saran bagi Siswa SMA Kelas 12 setelah mengerjakan contoh Soal STS Bahasa Inggris , setelah itu mencocokkan jawabannya dengan Kunci Jawaban yang tersedia

Semakin banyak latihan Soal STS maka semakin baik bagi siswa SMA Kelas 12

Inilah contoh Soal STS, Soal Bahasa Inggris SMA Kelas 12:

Questions 1– 3 are based on the following text.

This is to inform that the Ministry of Railways is hereby in need for vendors who can

assure an efficient and effective delivery of railway coaches as per the directions of

the authority from time to time. Vendors are expected to go through the attached rules and policies before applying for the same. The shortlisted vendors would be invited to attend the bidding to be held at

the address mentioned below on the 31st March,’14, 12.30 p.m. Venue: 5th Floor, Transportation Building, Jl. Abdul Muis No.1 Center of Jakarta. For further details, please contact our helpdesk at contact@railway.com.

We look forward to a successful deal with you.

1. What is the topic of the text?

A. The railways vendors

B. The Ministry Railways

C. The invitation for a bid

D. Deal between the vendors

Jawab : c

2. What will the readers do after reading the text?

A. Attach the rules

B. Visit the websites

C. Apply for the tender

D. Contact the bid owner

Jawab : c

3. The underlined word in the text can be replaced by ... .

A. revised

B. applied

C. registered

D. accompanied

Jawab : d