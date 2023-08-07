Soal Ujian Sekolah

Soal Sumatif Tengah Semester 1 SMA Kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris,Kunci Jawaban Soal STS, Kurikulum Merdeka

Kurikulum Merdeka : Soal Sumatif Tengah Semester 1 SMA Kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris,Kunci Jawaban Soal STS,

Editor: Hermina Pello
zoom-inlihat foto Soal Sumatif Tengah Semester 1 SMA Kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris,Kunci Jawaban Soal STS, Kurikulum Merdeka
KOMPAS.COM
ILUSTRASI - Soal Sumatif Tengah Semester 1 SMA Kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris,Kunci Jawaban Soal STS, Kurikulum Merdeka 

POS-KUPANG.COM - Mari  belajar Bahasa Inggris untuk mempersiapkan diri menghadapi Sumatif Tengah Semester ( STS ) bagi SMA Kelas 12 Semester 1, kurikulum merdeka

Dalam contoh Soal STS Bahasa Inggris dibawah ini ada 35 soal Sumatif Tengah Semester dalam bentuk pilihan ganda.

Setiap contoh Soal STS SMA Kelas 12 Bahasa Inggris Semester 1 dibawah ini dilengkapi dengan Kunci Jawaban.

Saran bagi Siswa SMA Kelas 12 setelah mengerjakan contoh Soal STS Bahasa Inggris , setelah itu mencocokkan jawabannya dengan Kunci Jawaban yang tersedia

Semakin banyak latihan Soal STS maka semakin baik bagi siswa SMA Kelas 12

Inilah contoh Soal STS,  Soal Bahasa Inggris SMA Kelas 12:

Questions  1– 3 are based on the following text.

This is to inform that the Ministry of Railways is hereby in need for vendors who can
assure an efficient and effective delivery of railway coaches as per the directions of
the authority from time to time. Vendors are expected to go through the attached rules and policies before applying for the same. The shortlisted vendors would be invited to attend the bidding to be held at
the address mentioned below on the 31st March,’14, 12.30 p.m. Venue: 5th Floor, Transportation Building, Jl. Abdul Muis No.1 Center of Jakarta. For further details, please contact our helpdesk at contact@railway.com.
We look forward to a successful deal with you.

1. What is the topic of the text?
A. The railways vendors
B. The Ministry Railways
C. The invitation for a bid
D. Deal between the vendors

Jawab : c

2. What will the readers do after reading the text?
A. Attach the rules
B. Visit the websites
C. Apply for the tender
D. Contact the bid owner

Jawab : c

3. The underlined word in the text can be replaced by ... .
A. revised
B. applied
C. registered
D. accompanied

Jawab : d

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
BERITATERKAIT
    • Ikuti kami di
    AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Pabrik Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Lombok Barat
    Pabrik Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Lombok Barat
    Rp1.300
    NTB, Lombok Barat
    Rumah Murah Malang Dekat Kota 400 Jutaan Siap Huni
    Rumah Murah Malang Dekat Kota 400 Jutaan Siap Huni
    Rp460.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    JUAL RUMAH CANTIK 2 LANTAI DEKAT SMA 8 JOGJA
    JUAL RUMAH CANTIK 2 LANTAI DEKAT SMA 8 JOGJA
    Rp3,9 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Rumah Siap Huni Modern 500 Jutaan 10 Menit ke UB
    Rumah Siap Huni Modern 500 Jutaan 10 Menit ke UB
    Rp550.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Rumah 2 Lantai 500 Jutaan Siap Huni di Candi Sidoarjo – The EdGe
    Rumah 2 Lantai 500 Jutaan Siap Huni di Candi Sidoarjo – The EdGe
    Rp437.522.400
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Cluster Rumah Modern Murah di Maguwoharjo
    Cluster Rumah Modern Murah di Maguwoharjo
    Rp795.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    DP SUKA SUKA DIJUAL RUMAH 2 LT PROMO MULAI 600 JT AN PESANGGRAHAN
    DP SUKA SUKA DIJUAL RUMAH 2 LT PROMO MULAI 600 JT AN PESANGGRAHAN
    Rp650.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah Cluster di Darmawangsa Residence Bekasi Dekat Stasiun Bekasi, Sumarecon Mall Bekasi
    Rumah Cluster di Darmawangsa Residence Bekasi Dekat Stasiun Bekasi, Sumarecon Mall Bekasi
    Rp400.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    RUMAH 2LT CANTIK DEKAT KAMPUS COCOK UNTUK INVESTASI DI JOGJA
    RUMAH 2LT CANTIK DEKAT KAMPUS COCOK UNTUK INVESTASI DI JOGJA
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    DIJUAL CEPAT RUMAH CANTIK MODERN DI MAGUWOHARJO 700JUTA
    DIJUAL CEPAT RUMAH CANTIK MODERN DI MAGUWOHARJO 700JUTA
    Rp700.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    BUC DI JUAL RUMAH MURAH DI SAWOJAJAR MALANG
    BUC DI JUAL RUMAH MURAH DI SAWOJAJAR MALANG
    Rp2,4 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Antena Tv Digital dan Jasa Servise Parabola Pluit Harga Paket Lebih Murah - Jakarta Utara
    Antena Tv Digital dan Jasa Servise Parabola Pluit Harga Paket Lebih Murah - Jakarta Utara
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Pasang Antena Tv Hasil Gambar Jernih - Tangerang
    Pasang Antena Tv Hasil Gambar Jernih - Tangerang
    Rp400.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital - Bekasi
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital - Bekasi
    Rp400.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Chanel Tv Digital Pasang Antena Tv - Jakarta Timur
    Chanel Tv Digital Pasang Antena Tv - Jakarta Timur
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Siaran Digital - Jakarta Pusat
    Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Siaran Digital - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Dell Latitude 3420
    Dell Latitude 3420
    Rp15.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Dijual Rumah Murah di Jogja Harga 500 jutaan
    Dijual Rumah Murah di Jogja Harga 500 jutaan
    Rp525.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    MULAI 600 JT AN APARTEMENT MILENIALS DI KAWASAN STRATEGIS LEBAK BULUS
    MULAI 600 JT AN APARTEMENT MILENIALS DI KAWASAN STRATEGIS LEBAK BULUS
    Rp600.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    RUMAH SECONDARY FREE PERABOT CANTIK DI KAWASAN MERTOYUDAN
    RUMAH SECONDARY FREE PERABOT CANTIK DI KAWASAN MERTOYUDAN
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan