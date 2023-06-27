Katalog dan Promo

Promo Alfamart 27-28 Juni 2023, Pilih Hadiah Sendiri, Chocilate Fair, Beli2 Gratis1 :Kin, Walls

Promo Alfamart hari ini 27-28 Juni 2023, Pilih Hadiah Sendiri, Chocilate Fair, Beli2 Gratis1 :Kin, Walls

Penulis: Hermina Pello | Editor: Hermina Pello
POS-KUPANG.COM - Inilah berbagai Promo Alfamart yang berlangsung di hari ini 27-30 Juni 2023.

Ada Promo Alfamart untuk produk makanan yang fresh , ada juga produk untuk   perawatan dan kecantikan

ada juga Promo Alfamart dimana kamu bisa pilih hadiah sesuai seleramu karena sudah disediakan berbagai produk untuk belanja Rp 100 ribu, hadiah untuk belanja Rp 200 ribu dan hingga Rp 300 ribu.

- Promo Alfamart baby snack & cereal

Periode hingga 30 Juni 2023

Sub marie biscuit Beli 2 Gratis 1

Minla  Rp 5.900

Promina Rp13,500

Milna  Rp 13.900

Cerelac potongan Rp 6 ribu

-- Promo Alfamart fresh food

Periode hingga 30 Juni 2023
Aice mango slush 65 gram Beli 2 Gratis 1 Aice mochi mochi vanilla
Glico beli 3 Rp 12.000
HB yoghurt Greek original 200 ml harga spesial Rp 12.500
HB yoghurt strawberry 180 ml Rp 6.500
Belanja Rp 70 ribu so good chicken nugget 400 gram all varian potongan langsung chicken nugget crispy
Benfarm chicken nugget 400 gram Rp 44.900
Benfarm chicken sausage 300 gram Rp 54.900
Wall's paddle pop twist magic 55 ml Beli 2 Gratis 1 Wall's paddle pop stick
kin yoghurt Beli 2 Gratis 1 Wall's Feast 65 ml/Cornetto Junior
Campina Neo politan 350 ml Rp 19.500
Joyday crunchy Cho Bberry malt 70 ml beli 2 Rp 10 ribu
Joyday Boba milk tea 45 ml Rp 8.900/2 pcs

-- Promo Alfamart perawatan dan kecantikan

Periode hingga 30 Juni 2023

lagi ada promo Personal Care Fair harga dimulai dari RP 6.500 hanya di #alfamart terdekat untuk nikmati untung promonya

Sumber: Pos Kupang
