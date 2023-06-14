Katalog dan Promo
Promo Indomaret 14-15 Juni 2023, Beli 2 Minyak Goreng Lebih Murah, Beli 2 Donat Gratis Sosro
Penulis: Hermina Pello | Editor: Hermina Pello
1. Promo Indomaret untuk berbagai roti
Periode 14 - 27 Juni 2023
arnon broiche semua varian lebih hemat beli 2 Rp 10.000
sharon peanut cream messes Rp 14.000
periode14-20 juni "
2 pcs mister donuts + 1 botol teh sosro Rp 19.900
beli 2 pcs prime bread varian tertentu gratis 1 botol pucuk harum
Periode 7 - 13 Juni 2023
say bread beli 2 lebih hemat Rp 16.000/ 2 pcs
beli 1 mr bread roti klasur 6's semua varian gratis 1 mr bread soft cheese
beli 2 pcs prime bread semua varian sejenis gratis 1 pcs walls populaire
periode 28 juni - 4 juli :
beli 1 mr bread soft cheese gratis 1 botol sosro 350 ml original / less sugar
Sumber: Pos Kupang
