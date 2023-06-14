Katalog dan Promo

Promo Indomaret 14-15 Juni 2023, Beli 2 Minyak Goreng Lebih Murah, Beli 2 Donat Gratis Sosro

Promo Indomaret hari ini 14-15 Juni 2023, Beli 2 Minyak Goreng Lebih Murah, Beli 2 Donat Gratis Sosro dan promosi bulan ini

Penulis: Hermina Pello | Editor: Hermina Pello
PROMO INDOMARET - Promo Indomaret 14-15 Juni 2023, Beli 2 Minyak Goreng Lebih Murah, Beli 2 Donat Gratis Sosro 

 

1. Promo Indomaret untuk berbagai roti

Periode 14 - 27 Juni 2023

arnon broiche semua varian lebih hemat beli 2 Rp 10.000

sharon peanut cream messes Rp 14.000

periode14-20 juni "

2 pcs mister donuts + 1 botol teh sosro Rp 19.900

beli 2 pcs prime bread varian tertentu gratis 1 botol pucuk harum 

Periode 7 - 13 Juni 2023

say bread beli 2 lebih hemat Rp 16.000/ 2 pcs

beli 1 mr bread roti klasur 6's semua varian gratis 1 mr bread soft cheese

beli 2 pcs prime bread semua varian sejenis  gratis 1 pcs walls populaire 

periode 28 juni - 4 juli :

beli 1 mr bread soft cheese gratis 1 botol sosro  350 ml original / less sugar

Sumber: Pos Kupang
