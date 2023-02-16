Breaking News:
Polisi Amankan Pelaku Penganiayaan dan Pengeroyokan di Besipae Timor Tengah Selatan

Promo Indomaret 16-21 Februari 2023, Es Krim Haku Beli2 Gratis1, Kapal Api Kopi Instan Rp 12.200

Promo Indomaret hari ini 16-21 Februari 2023, Promo Product of the week, Heboh Es Krim Haku Beli2 Gratis1, Kapal Api Kopi Instan Rp 12.200

Penulis: Hermina Pello | Editor: Hermina Pello
Promo Indomaret 16-21 Februari 2023, Es Krim Haku Beli2 Gratis1, Kapal Api Kopi Instan Rp 12.200
instagram @indomaret
PROMO INDOMARET - Promo Indomaret 16-21 Februari 2023, Es Krim Haku Beli2 Gratis1, Kapal Api Kopi Instan Rp 12.200 

POS-KUPANG.COM - Bagi pelanggan setia Indomaret, ada Promo Indomaret terbaru yang bisa kamu nikmati sehingga bisa membeli berbagai produk dengan harga yang murah.

Beragam Promo Indomaret mulai 15-21 Februari 2023 yakni Indomaret Promo HebohProduct of The Week, Promo Indomaret khusunya Promo Bucin hanya berlaku hari ini saja 16 Februari 2023.

Bagi yang suka dengan es krim ada Promo Indomaret dari Haku Beli 2 Gratis 1

Sedangkan  Indomaret Promo Heboh bagi kamu yang ingin membeli diapers atau popok bayi dengan harga murah

Sementara Promo Indomaret untuk Product of The Week ada Potabee chips  beli 2 lebih hemat Rp 18.600/2pck,  Bear brand susu encer steril 189 ml Rp 9.800,     Kapal api kopi instan special mix 10 x 24 gram Rp 12.200 dari harga Rp 14.900 dan produk lainnya

Untuk selengkapnya simak Promo Indomaret dibawah ini :

1. Promo Indomaret untuk produk es krim Beli 2 Gratis 1 

Cobain HAKU Blueberry Cheesecake & Tiramisu.
Es krim dengan 4 layer kemewahan yang tak terlupakan. Es krim dan selai blueberry segar dipadu dengan creamy cheese serta biscuit crumbs renyah. Kelezatan es krim cokelat dan coffee sauce, dipadu creamy mascarpone cheese cream dan biscuit crumbs renyah.

Dapatkan promo Beli 2 Gratis 1 di Indomaret selama periode 15-28 Februari 2023

2. Promo Indomaret Product of The Week

Di Indomaret juga ada Product of The Weektiap minggunya. Periode 15-21 FEBRUARI 2023.

Apa aja sih? Yuk cek sekarang!

S&K Tambahan Diskon BERTANDA Debit Permata Bank disertai dengan belanja PRODUK LAIN senilai Rp100.000
.
S&K Gopay/Ovo:
1. Khusus pembayaran penuh di toko Indomaret.
2. Berlaku untuk maks. 1 (satu) produk per transaksi per struk.
3. Transaksi maks 5(lima) kali/user/hari.
4. Limit OVO maks 2(dua) kali/user/periode.

- Katalog promo Product of The Week hadir di Indomaret seluruh Indonesia.
Harga Produk DI LUAR JAWA, BALI & LOMBOK selisih perbedaan s.d +Rp1.000
Tidak berlaku di toko INDOMARET POINT

Sumber: Pos Kupang
Pos Kupang Hari Ini

