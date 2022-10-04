Soal PTS SMA Kelas 11 Semester 1 Tahun 2022 Untuk Bahasa Inggris serta Kunci Jawaban SMK Kelas 11

POS-KUPANG.COM - Melakukan persiapan sebelum mengikuti Penilaian Tengah Semester (PTS) itu sangat penting termasuk siswa SMA Kelas 11 di Semester 1 Tahun 2022. Salah satu mata pelajarannya adalah Bahasa Inggris.

Inilah contoh Soal PTS Bahasa Inggris bagi siswa SMA Kelas 11 atau siswa SMK Kelas 11 yang saat ini berada di Semester 1 Tahun 2022.

Contoh Soal PTS SMA Kelas 11 untuk mapel Bahasa Inggris ini ini ada 30 soal pilihan ganda dan 5 soal Essay.

Dalam contoh Soal PTS Bahasa Inggris ada percakapan, melengkapi dialog dan lainnya.

Siswa SMA Kelas 11 atau SMK Kelas 11 diingatkan bahwa contioh Soal PTS ini untuk latihan sehingga siswa jangan merasa cepat puas tapi lebh giat belajar lagi.

Inilah Soal PTS Bahasa Inggris di SMA Kelas 11 tepatnya Semster 1 Tahun 2022 :

1. (1) Ayu: “What about telling about the human body?”

(2) Andi: “What should we present for the oral test next week?”

(3) Ayu: “Good idea.”

(4) Andi: “Not a bad idea, but talking about animals is very ordinary. Many of our classmates have told about animals.”

(5) Ayu: “How about something about animal species?”

Arrange the jumble sentence above into a good dialogue!

a. (1)-(3)-(2)-(4)-(5)

b. (1)-(3)-(2)-(5)-(4)

c. (2)-(3)-(4)-(1)-(5)

d. (2)-(5)-(1)-(4)-(3)

e. (2)-(5)-(4)-(1)-(3)

The following dialogues is for number 2 to 4.

Rafa: “I have a serious problem today. I have just lost my driver license.”

Sifa: “Don’t be so sad, my friend, let us search it around the park.”

Rafa: “I have looked for it for hours, but I could not find it. Do you have any suggestion?”

Sifa: “You should tell the security to announce it to other students.”

Rafa: “Yeah, that sounds good. I do hope it helps”

2. Which sentence that shows asking suggestion?

a. Don’t be so sad, my friend.

b. I have just lost my driver license.

c. You should tell the security.

d. Do you have any suggestion?

e. That sounds good.