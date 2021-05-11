Breaking News:

Promo Indomaret Selasa 11 Mei 2021, Marjan Syrup Melon, Cocopandan, Lychee 460ml Harga Rp 18.500

POS-KUPANG.COM - Promo Indomaret terbaru hari ini Selasa 11 Mei 2021.

Pelanggan setia Indomaret, nikmati berbagai promo menarik dari Indomaret hari ini untuk berbagai produk.

Untuk hari ini, nikmati Promo Product of The Week periode 5 - 11 Mei 2021.

Selain itu juga ada Promo Indomaret Harga Heboh. Promo ini berlaku untuk periode 5 - 11 Mei 2021.

Dan Promo Indomaret Katalog Super Hemat untuk periode 5 - 11 Mei 2021.

Lihat katalognya yuk!

Promo Product of The Week

Dapatkan berbagai promosi dan penawaran spesial selama promo berlangsung periode 5-11 Mei 2021

Berlaku Nasional (kecuali Indomaret Point)

Harga di luar Jawa dan Bali selisih Rp1.000.

Untuk penawaran selengkapnya, dapat dilihat di bawah ini:

Penulis: Eflin Rote
Editor: Eflin Rote
Sumber: Pos Kupang
