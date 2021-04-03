MotoGP 2021
Hasil Latihan Bebas MotoGP Doha 2021, Jac Miller Tercepat, Ducati Posisi 2 dan 3, Berikut Urutannya
POS-KUPANG.COM - Pembalap Ducati, Jack Miller menjadi yang tercepat dalam sesi latihan bebas kedua atau free practice (FP2) MotoGP Doha 2021, yang berlangsung, Sabtu 3 April 2021 dini hari WIB.
Pembalap Australia tersebut mencatatkan waktu lap tercepat, 1'53.145 detik dalam FP2 yang berlangsung, di Sirkuit Losail, Doha, Qatar.
Pembalap Ducati sukses menempati posisi kedua dan ketiga pada latihan bebas kedua.
Posisi kedua ditempati Fransesco Bagnaia (Ducati) dan Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) di posisi ketiga FP2.
Pembalap legenda hidup MotoGP, Valentino Rossi mencatatkan waktu dan posisi lebih baik pada FP2.
The Doctor - julukan Rossi naik tiga setrip dari posisi 17 ke posisi 14 pada FP2.
Lengkap Hasil Latihan Bebas FP1 dan FP2 MotoGP Doha 2021, Jumat dan Sabtu, 2-3 April 2021 malam hingga dini hari WIB
Hasil FP2 MotoGP Doha 2021 melansir motogp.com :
(Posisi, Nomor Motor, Pembalap, Kebangsaan, Tim, Sepeda Motor, Km/Jam, Waktu, Gap 1st/Prev)
