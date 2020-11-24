Breaking News:

Anak Deddy Corbuzier Gerah, Peringati Ibunya Kalina, Azka: Aku Hanya Memilih Untuk Tidak Melihatnya

Azka Corbuzier Gerah Selalu Disertakan Dalam Hubungan Ibunya Kalina Ocktaranny dan Vicky Prasetyo

Anak Deddy Corbuzier Gerah, Peringati Ibunya Kalina, Azka: Aku Hanya Memilih Untuk Tidak Melihatnya
Instagram @kalinaocktaranny
Kolase Azka Corbuzier bersama ibunya Kalina dan Vicky Prasetyo

Azka Corbuzier Gerah Selalu Disertakan Dalam Hubungan Ibunya Kalina Ocktaranny dan Vicky Prasetyo

POS-KUPANG.COM - Azka Corbuzier, anak kandung Kalina Ocktaranny dan Deddy Corbuzier, akhirnya angkat suara soal hubungan asmara ibunya dengan Vicky Prasetyo.

Azka gerah kalau namanya selalu disertakan dalam hubungan baru ibunya.

Azka langsung menumpahkan uneg-unengnya melalui media sosial.

"Dear Mom, @kalinaocktaranny
Since the media keep on asking me about you and your new relationship, I believe I have to say this..
Mom I don't hate you for what you did or what you do.
If doing things like this brings you happiness, then let it be so... I am happy for you.But it's not my style nor is it my concern right now,"

"I'm trying to build a career, character and future of my own..
I'm trying to learn from MY DAD... MY ONLY DAD everything that he can teach me.
So I really don't have time for this kind of publicity or media right now,"

But again I am happy for you..
I just choose not to see it, because it looks weird for me so please DON'T bring that to my life,"

"I can see that you're having fun with your new family that you just met a week ago, new Kids that u care about, and I'm sorry that I can't be as fun as them, buts it's just not me, and I'm happy that you can get that,"

"And whatever it is.. You're still my Mom and I will always love you.
Now for the media, your new BF and etc, bring my name far away from it.
I have a future to catch.
Azka Corbuzier,"

Unggahan <a href='https://kupang.tribunnews.com/tag/azka-corbuzier' title='Azka Corbuzier'>Azka Corbuzier</a>

