Jack Miller Tercepat di FP1 MotoGP Eropa 2020, Link Hasil Free Practice 1 Moto GP Eropa 2020

Di belakang Jack Miller, ditempati pembalap satelit Petronas Yamaha SRT, Franco Morbidelli yang berada di posisi kedua

POS-KUPANG.COM  - Pembalap Pramac Racing, Jack Miller menjadi yang tercepat pada sesi latihan bebas atau free practice (FP) pertama MotoGP Eropa 2020, Jumat 6 November 2020 sore WIB.

Pembalap asal Australia tersebut mencatatkan waktu lap tercepat 1,42:063 detik.

Di belakang Jack Miller, ditempati pembalap satelit Petronas Yamaha SRT, Franco Morbidelli yang berada di posisi kedua.

Duo Repsol Honda, Stefan Bradl dan Alex Marquez berhasil mengemas posisi yang cukup baik pada kali ini.

Stefan Bradl yang saat ini menjadi pembalap pengganti Marc Marquez berada di posisi ketiga.

Sedangkan, adik Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez berada di posisi kelima di belakang Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) di posisi keempat.

Selanjutnya, para pembalap akan mengikuti sesi latihan bebas kedua atau FP2 malam ini.

Jadwal FP2 MotoGP Eropa 2020 akan berlangsung mulai pukul 20:30 - 21:15 WIB.

Berikut Hasil FP1 MotoGP Eropa 2020 

