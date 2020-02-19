Enjoy the Sand Hill and Bat Nest on Menipo Island, Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara

POS-KUPANG.COM - Menipo Island is a Nature Tourism Park (Taman Wisata Alam/TWA), located in Enoraen Village, East Amarasi District, Kupang Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province, Indonesia.

Menipo park is managed by the East Nusa Tenggara Natural Resources Conservation Center (Balai Besar Konservasi Sumber Daya Alam/BBKSDA).

Besides managed by BBKSDA, Menipo park is also considered by local residents, especially the Ebenhaezer Bikoen Congregation of East Amarasi.

Menipo park is now becoming one of the attractive tourism destination. There are a lot of extraordinary flora, fauna, and nature in this island. This area is 2,449.50 hectares.

The Attractivenes of Menipo Island

The visitors can enjoy some tourism option on Menipo Island: seeing bat nests or trekking to the Dunes (Sand Hill).

Visit the Menipo park, visitors have to report to the Menipo park officer and paying an entrance ticket Rp 5,000 per person on weekdays, and Rp 7,500 per person on holidays.

Entering the Menipo park, visitors should take the footbridge (jeti) before boarding the boat that has been provided by the officers of BBKSDA and village aparatus. The right time to see thousands to millions of bats in the nest is around 2:00 pm until the afternoon.

After seeing millions of bats that fly overhead and fullfilling the sky, visitors can continue the journey to the Dunes (Sand Hill). Visitors will trek for about 30 minutes before arriving at the Sand Hill. Along the way, you can enjoy the palm trees scattered everywhere.