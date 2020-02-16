VIDEO: Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Touch - Stephanie Poetri, All I Need is a Bit of Your Touch

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Touch - Stephanie Poetri, All I Need is a Bit of Your Touch
Stephanie Poetri.
Intro : C F
C F
And I knew that the ending had started
C F
I knew I was losing a friend
C
Now I know how it feels to be part
F
of the broken-hearted
Dm F
Can't forget but we're trying
C F
My room feels cold in the morning
C F
There's an empty space in my head
C
It's getting hard not to reach
F
for the things that I'm used to holding
Dm F
I know one place to find it
Reff :
C
All I need is a bit of your touch
F Dm
But just a little is a little too much
C
I wanna believe in me without us
F Dm
All I need is a bit of your
C
All I need is a bit of your touch
F Dm
But just a little is a little too much
Am
I wanna believe there's a me without us
-G F
How can I breathe without feeling your touch?
C F
I don't wanna be part of your story
C F
I don't wanna try to pretend
C
Now I know how it feels to be part
F
of the broken-hearted
Dm F
Can't forget but I'm trying
Reff :
C
All I need is a bit of your touch
F Dm
But just a little is a little too much
C
I wanna believe in me without us
F Dm
All I need is a bit of your
C
All I need is a bit of your touch
F Dm
But just a little is a little too much
Am
I wanna believe there's a me without us
-G F
How can I breathe without feeling your touch?
Interlude :
-C Am F Dm
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
C
(I wanna believe it)
Am F Dm
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
C
(I wanna believe it)
Am F Dm
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Am F Dm
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
C
(I wanna believe it)
Am F Dm
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
