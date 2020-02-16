VIDEO: Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Touch - Stephanie Poetri, All I Need is a Bit of Your Touch

Stephanie Poetri.

Intro : C F

C F

And I knew that the ending had started

C F

I knew I was losing a friend

C

Now I know how it feels to be part

F

of the broken-hearted

Dm F

Can't forget but we're trying

C F

My room feels cold in the morning

C F

There's an empty space in my head

C

It's getting hard not to reach

F

for the things that I'm used to holding

Dm F

I know one place to find it

Reff :

C

All I need is a bit of your touch

F Dm

But just a little is a little too much

C

I wanna believe in me without us

F Dm

All I need is a bit of your

C

All I need is a bit of your touch

F Dm

But just a little is a little too much

Am

I wanna believe there's a me without us

-G F

How can I breathe without feeling your touch?

C F

I don't wanna be part of your story

C F

I don't wanna try to pretend

C

Now I know how it feels to be part

F

of the broken-hearted

Dm F

Can't forget but I'm trying

Reff :

C

All I need is a bit of your touch

F Dm

But just a little is a little too much

C

I wanna believe in me without us

F Dm

All I need is a bit of your

C

All I need is a bit of your touch

F Dm

But just a little is a little too much

Am

I wanna believe there's a me without us

-G F

How can I breathe without feeling your touch?

Interlude :

-C Am F Dm

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

C

(I wanna believe it)

Am F Dm

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

C

(I wanna believe it)

Am F Dm

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Am F Dm

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

C

(I wanna believe it)

Am F Dm

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh