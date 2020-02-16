Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu

VIDEO: Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Touch - Stephanie Poetri, All I Need is a Bit of Your Touch

 Stephanie Poetri.

 Intro : C F

C                                F
 And I knew that the ending had started
C                         F
 I knew I was losing a friend
C
 Now I know how it feels to be part
        F
of the broken-hearted
Dm                       F
 Can't forget but we're trying

C                          F
 My room feels cold in the morning
C                             F
 There's an empty space in my head
C
 It's getting hard not to reach
                    F
for the things that I'm used to holding
Dm                     F
 I know one place to find it

Reff :
        C
  All I need is a bit of your touch
              F                      Dm
  But just a little is a little too much
             C
  I wanna believe in me without us
          F                Dm
  All I need is a bit of your
         C
  All I need is a bit of your touch
             F                      Dm 
  But just a little is a little too much
               Am
  I wanna believe there's a me without us
  -G          F
  How can I breathe without feeling your touch?

C                                F
 I don't wanna be part of your story
C                         F
 I don't wanna try to pretend
C
 Now I know how it feels to be part
        F
of the broken-hearted
Dm                    F
 Can't forget but I'm trying

Reff :
        C
  All I need is a bit of your touch
              F                      Dm
  But just a little is a little too much
             C
  I wanna believe in me without us
          F                Dm
  All I need is a bit of your
         C
  All I need is a bit of your touch
             F                      Dm 
  But just a little is a little too much
               Am
  I wanna believe there's a me without us
  -G          F
  How can I breathe without feeling your touch?

Interlude :
-C   Am      F       Dm
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
              C
(I wanna believe it)
     Am      F       Dm
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
              C
(I wanna believe it)
Am  F Dm
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
     Am      F       Dm
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
              C
(I wanna believe it)
     Am      F       Dm
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

