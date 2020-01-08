BTS
CEK PENGUMUMANNYA! BTS Rilis Album Baru Map of the Soul: 7, Sudah Bisa Dipesan Mulai 9 Januari 2020
POS-KUPANG.COM - Kabar bahagia untuk para ARMY. Pada Selasa (7/1/2020) pukul 22.WIB atau Rabu (8/1/2020) tengah malam waktu Korea BTS mengumumkan bakal merilis album terbau mereka, Map of the Soul: 7 .
Kabar baiknya lagi, album bertajuk Map of the Soul: 7 itu sudah dapat dipesan mulai Kamis, 9 Januari 2020.
Untuk pengumuman lebih lanjut, ARMY wajib memantau rilis-rilis terbaru melalui BTS Weverse dan Fan Cafe.
Berikut pengumuman comeback BTS:
"Hello.
BTS Map of the Soul : 7 will be released on Friday, February 21.
Pre-orders will begin on Thursday, January 9.
Additional details about the new release will be available on BTS Weverse and the Fan Cafe.
