CEK PENGUMUMANNYA! BTS Rilis Album Baru Map of the Soul: 7, Sudah Bisa Dipesan Mulai 9 Januari 2020

Terkait dengan album baru Map of the Soul: 7, BTS resmi mengumumkan comeback pada Jumat, 21 Januari 2020.

POS-KUPANG.COM - Kabar bahagia untuk para ARMY. Pada Selasa (7/1/2020) pukul 22.WIB atau Rabu (8/1/2020) tengah malam waktu Korea BTS  mengumumkan bakal merilis album terbau mereka, Map of the Soul: 7 .

Terkait dengan album baru Map of the Soul: 7BTS resmi mengumumkan comeback pada Jumat, 21 Januari 2020.

Kabar baiknya lagi, album bertajuk Map of the Soul: 7 itu sudah dapat dipesan mulai Kamis, 9 Januari 2020.

Untuk pengumuman lebih lanjut, ARMY wajib memantau rilis-rilis terbaru melalui BTS Weverse dan Fan Cafe.

Berikut pengumuman comeback BTS:

"Hello.

BTS Map of the Soul : 7 will be released on Friday, February 21.

Pre-orders will begin on Thursday, January 9.

Additional details about the new release will be available on BTS Weverse and the Fan Cafe.

