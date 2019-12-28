// // >>0),ba=0,ca=Date.now||function(){return+new Date};/* Copyright The Closure Library Authors. Tips Unik Ala Ustadz Adi Hidayat Agar Terbiasa Bangun Sepertiga Malam Sholat Tahajud, Manjur Loh POS-KUPANG.COM - Tips Unik Ala Ustadz Adi Hidayat Agar Terbiasa Bangun Sepertiga Malam Sholat Tahajud, Manjur Loh Ibadah Sholat Tahajud merupakan Sholat Sunnah yang dianjurkan oleh Rasulullah SAW untuk dikerjakan umat muslim.



Ibadah Sholat Tajahud dilakukan minimal 2 rakaat dan maksimal tidak terbatas sesuai kemampuan. • Intip Ramalan Bintang Hari Sabtu 28 Desember 2019 Libra Ngemis Cinta Pisces Dililit Utang Zodiakmu? • Proficiat! Selamat! Baim Wong dan Paula Verhoeven Dikaruniai Anak Pertama • Penyerang Novel Baswedan Ditangkap, Tim Advokasi Mempertanyakan Kebenarannya

Waktu pelaksanaanya pada sepertiga malam dan dilakukan setelah bangun tidur .



Meski Sholat Tahajud sangat dianjurkan untuk ditunaikan, ternyata tidak sedikit yang justru melalaikannya, seperti susah bangun di sepertiga malam.



Bagaimana mengatasinya? Begini penjelasan Ustaz Adi Hidayat.



Dikutip dari darunnajah.com, Jumat (27/9/2019) terdapat beberapa cara yang bisa dilakukan untuk membiasakan bangun di sepertiga malam untuk menunaikan Sholat Tahajud.



1. Jangan Tidur Larut Malam



Jika di malam hari terdapat pekerjaan yang tidak begitu mendesak, lebih baik ditunda terlebih dahulu agar r tidak mengganggu waktu tidur.



Kamu bisa mengerjakan atau melanjutkan pekerjaan tersebut pada sepertiga malamn setelah menunaikan Sholat Tahajud sembari menantikan Sholat Subuh.



Tubuh adalah amanah dari Allah untuk terus kita jaga, maka ia pun harus dipenuhi haknya, salah satunya dengan istirahat yang cukup.





2. Tidur Siang Secukupnya



Jika tidak ada aktivitas di siang hati, kamu bisa memanfaatkan untuk tidur siang.



3. Jangan Lupa Niat



Sebelum tidur kamu harus ada kemampuan besar untuk bangun dan bisa melaksanakan Sholat Tahajud.



Kamu harus menanamkan niat dalam dirimu untuk menunaikan Sholat Tahajud.



4. Berwudhu Sebelum Tidur



5. Membaca Doa



5. Membaca Doa



Sebelum tidur, jangan lupa untuk membaca doa, ayat kursi serta doa-doa lainnya,



Selain lima tips di atas, Ustaz Adi Hidayat juga memberikan beberapa cara agar mudah dan istiqomah untuk melaksanakan Sholat Tahajud.



Dikutip dari YouTube Afterlife Fighters yang dipublikasikan pada 5 September 2019, berikut penjelasan dari Ustaz Adi Hidayat :



Diungkapkan Ustaz Adi Hidayat, umat muslim pada mulanya harus bisa mengatur waktu, misal ingin Sholat Tahajud pukul 03.00 WIB pagi, coba pasang alarm namun jangan tepat pada waktu tersebut.



"Pasang alarm 3 kali, pertama setengah 3, kedua jam 3, ketiga jam 3 lewat 15 menit," ujar Ustaz Adi Hidayat.



Melalui alarm dengan 3 waktu tersebut, otomatis ketika bunyi alarm yang ketiga akan bergegas untuk bangun karena sebelumnya sudah bangun untuk mematikan alarm pertama dan kedua.



Dalam penjelasannya, Ustaz Adi Hidayat juga menyarankan untuk menunaikan Sholat Tahajud 2 rakaat terlebih dahulu, jangan dipaksa langsung 11 rakaat.



Mulai dari dua rakaat, kemudian bisa ditambah lagi secara bertahap.



"Jangan dipaksa, jangan langsung 11 (rakaat), saran saya kalau belum terbiasa 2 rakaat dulu, setelah itu witirnya satu," ujar sang Ustaz.





"Jika sudah terasa nikmat, kemudian tambah lagi dua rakaat, sehingga menjadi empat," tambahnya.



Setelah empat rakaat Sholat Tahajud bisa ditambah lagi bertahap hingga menjadi 11 rakaat, sesuai yang dilakukan Rasulullah SAW.



11 rakaat tersebut dengan rincian 2 rakaat sebanyak 4 kali kemudian ditutup dengan sholat witir sebanyak 3 rakaat.



"Kalau itu semua sudah dilakukan, Allah sudah dekat, kemudian pribadi lebih baik, maka yang ketiga ada pesan dari hadist - hadist Nabi, yakni fisik kita harus kuat," kata Ustaz Adi Hidayat.



Niat Sholat Tahajud



اُصَلِّى سُنَّةً التَّهَجُّدِ رَكْعَتَيْنِ مُسْتَقْبِلَ الْقِبْلَةِ ِللهِ تَعَالَى



“Ushallii sunnatan tahajjudi rak’ataini mustaqbilal qiblati lillahi ta’alla.”



Artinya: “Aku niat shalat sunat tahajud 2 rakaat, menghadap kiblat, karena Allah Ta’ala.”



Tata Cara Sholat Tahajud



- Niat



- Takbiratul ihram, diikuti dengan doa iftitah



- Membaca surat Al Fatihah



- Membaca surat atau ayat Al Qur’an.



Rasulullah biasa membaca surat yang panjang-panjang.



- Ruku’ dan membaca doa ruku'



- I’tidal dan membaca doa i'tidal



- Sujud dan membaca doa sujud



- Duduk di antara dua sujud dan membaca doa diantara 2 sujud



- Sujud kedua dan membaca doa sujud



- Berdiri lagi untuk menunaikan rakaat kedua



- Membaca surat Al Fatihah



- Membaca surat atau ayat Al Qur’an. Rasulullah biasa membaca surat yang panjang.



- Ruku’ dan membaca doa ruku'



- I’tidal dan membaca doa i'tidal



- Sujud dan membaca doa sujud



- Duduk di antara dua sujud dan membaca doa diantara 2 sujud



- Sujud kedua dan membaca doa sujud



- Tahiyat akhir dan membaca doa tahiyat akhir



- Gerakan salam dengan mengucapkan salam “Assallamuallaikum” tengok kearah kanan dan tengok ke arah kiri.





