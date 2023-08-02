Katalog dan Promo
Promo Indomaret 2-3 Agustus 2023, Happy Tos dan Meises Tambah Rp5.000 Dapat 2, Telur Diskon Rp1.000
Penulis: meika pestaria | Editor: meika pestaria
POS-KUPANG.COM - Salah satu Promo Indomaret Hari Ini 2-3 Agustus 2023 yang tersedia adalah product of the week.
Ada Diskon Indomaret untuk telur hingga susu yang tersedia pada Promo Indomaret ini.
Selain itu ada juga Promo Indomaret tambah Rp 5.000 dapat 2 untuk cemilan Happy Tos dan meises cokelat.
Selain product of the week, Promo Indomaret lainnya yang juga tersedia hari ini adalah promo gajian.
Cek info selengkapnya dari kedua promo tersebut pada katalog promo Indomaret berikut ini:
1. Promo product of the week
- Nivea Men Rp 29.000
- Sunlight Rp 9.950, syarat beli 2
- Golda coffee drink beli 2 Rp 5.500
- Indomaret Meises Rp 11.500, tambah Rp 5.000 dapat 2
- Happy Tos Rp 11.300, tambah Rp 5.000 dapat 2
- Tujuh kurma susu steril Rp 8.900
- Telur Diskon Rp 1.000
- Mr. Bread paket spesial Rp 20.000