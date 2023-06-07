Promo Indomaret Terbaru 7-9Juni 2023 Beli1 Morinaga Box Gratis 2Botol Susu Cair, Aqua Diskon Rp1000

Katalog dan Promo

Penulis: Hermina Pello | Editor: Hermina Pello
POS-KUPANG.COM - Inilah Promo Indomaret terbaru mulai hari ini 7 - 13 Juni 2023 dengan nama super hemat

Dalam artikel ini Promo Indomaret untuk kategori food and beverages dan kategori lainnya.

Ada begitu banyak produk yang masuk dalam Promo Indomaret ini. Untuk selengkapnya simak produk apa saja yang bisa diperole dengan harga murah dibawah ini

1. Promo Indomaret kategori lainnya

Belanja hemat untuk sehat

Freshcare press and relax strong minyak /minyak angin kayu putih 10 ml botol Beli 2 Gratis 1

Sutra tisu plus 3's box beli 1 gratis 1

Hisamitsu plester kompres demam bye bye fever 5 x1 calm pc Beli 2 Gratis 1

Hansaplast koyo hangat/panas 10's pck Beli 2 Gratis 1

Tambah Rp 2.000 dapat 2 pcs

Hemaviton action/stamina plus 6's strip Rp 7.000/PC

IM boost Bone effervescent Orange 8's tub Rp49.500/pcs

Ever e250 suplemen makanan vitamin E 250 IU str Rp 17.500/PC

Tambah Rp 5000 dapat 2 pcs

Sumber: Pos Kupang
