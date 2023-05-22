Katalog dan Promo

Promo Indomaret 22-23 Mei 2023, GreenSands Beli2 Gratis1, Beli Kecap Bango Tebus Gula Rp2Ribu

Promo Indomaret hari ini 22-23 Mei 2023, GreenSands Beli2 Gratis1, Beli Kecap Bango Tebus Gula Rp2Ribu

Penulis: Hermina Pello | Editor: Hermina Pello
Promo Indomaret 22-23 Mei 2023, GreenSands Beli2 Gratis1, Beli Kecap Bango Tebus Gula Rp2Ribu
INSTAGRAM INDOMARET
PROMO INDOMARET - Promo Indomaret 22-23 Mei 2023, GreenSands Beli2 Gratis1, Beli Kecap Bango Tebus Gula Rp2Ribu 

Ada promo Indomaret dengan nama super murah untuk berbagai jenis produk

Dibawah ini Promo Indomaret untuk private label dan juga untuk berbagai produk susu, makanan dan minuman\

Selengkapnya simak Promo Indomaret dibawah ini yang dikutip dari katalog Indomaret super hemat 

1. Promo Indomaret  Private label

Dapatkan Cashback Poin khusus member Indomaret Poinku setiap pembelian produk Private Label Indomaret yang lagi hemat selama periode 12-23 MEI 2023


Indomaret abon sapi 100 gram pck Rp 9.900

Indomaret kacang telur medan 150 gram Rp 9.900

Indomaret snack soes cokelat 80 gram Rp 9.900

Indomaret kacang atom pedas 140 gram Rp 9.900

Indomaret air minum dengan oksigen sporty 600 ml botol beli 2 lebih hemat Rp 5.900/ 2 botol

Indomaret kacang bali 150 gram pck Rp 12900

Indomaret tissue wajah premium 100's pck Rp 7.900

Indomaret facial tissue 900 gram Rp 34.900

Indomaret cotton buds baby 100's pack belli 2 lebih hemat Rp 9.900/2 pck

Indomaret pewangi pakaian pink passion pch 900 ml Rp 9.900

Sumber: Pos Kupang
