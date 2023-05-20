Katalog dan Promo
Promo Indomaret 20-21 Mei 2023 Es Krim Campina Beli2 Gratis1, 2 Aice Rp9.000, Biskuit Wafer Murah
Promo Alfamart hari ini 20-21 Mei 2023 Es Krim Campina Beli2 Gratis1, 2 Aice Rp9.000, Biskuit dan Wafer Murah
Penulis: Hermina Pello | Editor: Hermina Pello
POS-KUPANG.COM - Beragam Promo Indomaret yang berlangsung di hari ini, termasuk es krim murah, cocok untuk makan bersama saat akhir pekan ini.
Selain itu juga ada Promo Indomaret lainnya yakni biskuit dan wafer murah dengan nama promo hanya 7 hari.
Bagi yang ingin belanja minyak goreng, ada promo Indomaret dengan nama hanya 5 hari
Selengkapnya Promo Indomaret dibawah ini :
1. Promo Indomaret Ice Cream murah
Campina concerto midi 80 ml pck semua varian Beli 2 Gratis 1
Wall's populaire cup semua varian beli 3 cup hanya Rp 12.000
Aice chocolate crispy 60 gram pck beli 2 lebih hemat Rp9.000
Aice dark chocolate cone 100 ml Rp5.000
wall's cornetto junior black & white/ strawberry & vanilla 82 ml / coffee caramel 80 ml Beli 2 Gratis 1
2. Promo Indomaret hanya 7 hari
Tango wafer chocolate Rp 19.500
Nabati richoco wafer Rp 19.400
Khong guan 1600 gram Rp 91.500