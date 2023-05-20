Breaking News:
Promo Indomaret 20-21 Mei 2023 Es Krim Campina Beli2 Gratis1, 2 Aice Rp9.000, Biskuit Wafer Murah

Promo Alfamart hari ini 20-21 Mei 2023 Es Krim Campina Beli2 Gratis1, 2 Aice Rp9.000, Biskuit dan Wafer Murah

Penulis: Hermina Pello | Editor: Hermina Pello
POS-KUPANG.COM - Beragam Promo Indomaret yang berlangsung di hari ini, termasuk es krim murah, cocok untuk makan bersama saat akhir pekan ini.

Selain itu juga ada Promo Indomaret lainnya yakni biskuit dan wafer murah dengan nama promo hanya 7 hari.

Bagi yang ingin belanja minyak goreng, ada promo Indomaret dengan nama hanya 5 hari

Selengkapnya Promo Indomaret dibawah ini :

1. Promo Indomaret Ice Cream murah

Campina concerto midi 80 ml pck semua varian Beli 2 Gratis 1

Wall's populaire cup semua varian beli 3 cup hanya Rp 12.000 

Aice chocolate crispy 60 gram pck beli 2 lebih hemat Rp9.000

Aice dark chocolate cone 100 ml Rp5.000

wall's cornetto junior black & white/ strawberry & vanilla 82 ml / coffee caramel 80 ml Beli 2 Gratis 1

2. Promo Indomaret hanya 7 hari

Tango wafer chocolate Rp 19.500

Nabati richoco wafer Rp 19.400

Khong guan 1600 gram Rp 91.500

Sumber: Pos Kupang
