Promo Indomaret Terbaru 10-16 Mei, Super Hemat, Sasa Santan Kelapa Rp 4.900/2, ABC Mie Beli2 Gratis1

Promo Indomaret Terbaru 10-16 Mei 2023, Super Hemat untuk kategori food and beverages, Sasa Santan Kelapa Rp 4.900/2, ABC Mie Beli2 Gratis1
Penulis: Hermina Pello | Editor: Hermina Pello
Inilah Promo Indomaret terbaru mulai hari ini 10 - 16 Mei 2023 dengan nama Promo Super Hemat untuk kategori food & Beverages.
Dalam Promo Indomaret ini ada Diskon Indomaret, termasuk program Beli 2 lebih hemat, atau Beli 2 Gratis 1.
Untuk selengkapnya simak Promo Indomaret super hemat dibawah ini :
Air mancur madu rasa madu murni 150/160 gram botol Rp 20.900
Sariwangi teh celup asli 50's Rp 10.700
Anlene actifit 3x vanila 240 gram box Rp 25.900
Anlene gold 5x vanila 170 gram box Rp 27.400
Anlene gold 5x original/cokelat/vanila 640 gram box Rp 89.900
Anchor boneetp yummy choco 340 gram box Rp36.900
Indomilk kental manis swiss choco / putih 6 x 37gram pck Rp 7.500
Cap enaak kental manis putih 6 x37 gram Rp 7.400
Indomilk susu steril plain / honey 189 ml kaleng Rp 8.500
S-26 Procal gold vanila 400 gram kaleng RP 150.000
Promo Indomaret untuk mayora breakfast :