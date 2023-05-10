Katalog dan Promo

Promo Indomaret Terbaru 10-16 Mei, Super Hemat, Sasa Santan Kelapa Rp 4.900/2, ABC Mie Beli2 Gratis1

Promo Indomaret Terbaru 10-16 Mei 2023, Super Hemat untuk kategori food and beverages, Sasa Santan Kelapa Rp 4.900/2, ABC Mie Beli2 Gratis1

Inilah Promo Indomaret terbaru mulai hari ini 10 - 16 Mei 2023 dengan nama Promo Super Hemat untuk kategori food & Beverages.

Dalam Promo Indomaret ini ada Diskon Indomaret, termasuk program Beli 2 lebih hemat, atau Beli 2 Gratis 1.

Untuk selengkapnya simak Promo Indomaret super hemat dibawah ini :

Kategori milk & Breakfast
Vidoran Xmart 5+ madu 725/700 gram Rp 45.800

Air mancur madu rasa madu murni 150/160 gram botol Rp 20.900

Sariwangi teh celup asli 50's Rp 10.700

Anlene actifit 3x vanila 240 gram box Rp 25.900

Anlene gold 5x vanila 170 gram box Rp 27.400

Anlene gold 5x original/cokelat/vanila 640 gram box Rp 89.900

Anchor boneetp yummy choco 340 gram box Rp36.900

Indomilk kental manis swiss choco / putih 6 x 37gram pck Rp 7.500

Cap enaak kental manis putih 6 x37 gram Rp 7.400

Indomilk susu steril plain / honey 189 ml kaleng Rp 8.500

S-26 Procal gold vanila 400 gram kaleng RP 150.000

Promo Indomaret untuk mayora breakfast :

Sumber: Pos Kupang
