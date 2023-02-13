Katalog dan Promo
Promo Indomaret 14-16 Februari 2023: Promo Bucin, Body Lotion Mulai Dari 6 Ribuan, Parfum 20 Ribuan
Promo Indomaret Besok 14 Februari 2023 tersedia promo bucin atau belanja untung untuk yang tercinta.
Ada Diskon Indomaret untuk beragam produk mulai dari pasta gigi, deodorant, parfum hingga body lotion pada Promo Indomaret ini.
Jadi tunggu apa lagi, jangan sampai kehabisan karena Promo Indomaret ini hanya berlangsung hingga 16 Februari 2023.
Cek promo dan produk selengkapnya pada katalog promo Indomaret berikut ini:
- Pepsodent fresh cool mint 190 gram Rp 10.900
- Close up green ever fresh 160 gram Rp 14,500
- close up icy white 160 gram Rp 21.500
- close up fresh multivitamin 160 gram Rp 13.500
- Oral B sikatgigi ultra thin Rp 19.900
- Formula pasta gigi-sikat gig Rp 14.500
- rexona deo roll on women Rp 14.500
-casablanca deodorant Rp 10.900
- total care mouth wash Rp 13.900
- marina hand bod lotion Rp 6.900