Kunci Jawaban Soal Pilihan Ganda dan Esay PAS Bahasa Inggris SMA Kelas 10 Tahun 2022

POS-KUPANG.COM - Setelah ujian tengah semester, para siswa SMA akan kembali hharus mempersiapkan diri menjelang Ujian Akhir Sekolah ( UAS ) atau Penilaian Akhir Sekolah ( PAS ). Sebagai gambaran menjelang UAS atau PAS, berikut Kunci Jawaban dan Soal Pilihan Ganda dan Esay Soal PAS Bahasa Inggri SMA Kelas 10 Tahun 2022.

Deretan soal ujian sekolah tersebut bisa membantu orang tua menilai hasil belajar anak atau membantu siswa untuk mendapatkan gambaran tentang Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris SMA ketika UAS nanti.

Dikutip dari bospedia.com, Berikut Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris SMA Kelas 10:

A. Choose the correct answer by crossing (x) a, b, c, or d

Baca juga: Soal PAS/ UAS SMA/ MA Kelas 10 Mapel PAI Semester Genap Tahun 2022 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawabannya

1.My parents … fishing with their friends

a. went

b. goes

c. go

d. going

2. Siti: Mr. Katara, I’d like to introduce my self. _____ a new secretary at Inc.

Mr. Harjono: How do you do? It’s nice to meet you.

Yuli: How do you do? It’s nice to meet you, too.

a. She’s Siti

b. I’m Harjono

c. I’m Siti

d. He’s Harjono

3. Nowadays people prefer using small cars than big ones because they are more…

a. economic

b. economically

c. economical

d. economize

6. Wooden – shelves – small – orange – move – Winda – the – to – living – room

The correct arrangement of the sentence is…..

a. Winda move the orange small wooden shelves to the kitchen

b. Winda move wooden small orange shelves to the kitchen

c. Winda move the shelves wooden small orange to the kitchen

d. Winda move the small orange wooden shelves to kitchen

Baca juga: Soal PAS Matematika,Bahasa Indonesia,Bahasa Inggris, Ekonomi SMA IPS Kelas 10-12 dan Kunci Jawaban

7. Mr. Bondy is a performer. His work is to make a joke and make people laugh. He

usually

performs on a television program. He is so funny and makes other people feel happy.

He is

a ...

a. workharder

b. comedian

c. consultant

d. singer

8. Mrs. Susi: How are you, Mrs. Betty?

Mrs. Betty : Fine thanks, ... Mrs. Susi.

Mrs. Susi: Me too.

a. Nice to meet you

b. Never mind

c. Can I help you?

d. See you then

9. A: Hi, my name is Khansa. How do you do?

B: ... , nice to meet you.

a. How are you?

b. I’m fine

c. How do you do

d. I’m alright

10. As I don’t have enough capital to start a business, I would like to apply for a ...

from the

bank

a. loan

b. cash

c. debit

d. deposit

11. The boys ... the jacket must be a tourist