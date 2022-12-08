Soal Ujian Sekolah

Kunci Jawaban Soal Pilihan Ganda dan Esay PAS Bahasa Inggris SMA Kelas 10 Tahun 2022

Jelang ujian akhir sekolah, berikut Contoh Kunci Jawaban Soal Pilihan Ganda dan Esay PAS Bahasa Inggris SMA Kelas 10 Tahun 2022

Penulis: Adiana Ahmad | Editor: Adiana Ahmad
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Soal Pilihan Ganda dan Esay PAS Bahasa Inggris SMA Kelas 10 Tahun 2022
Info Jambi
Kunci Jawaban dan Soal PAS SMA/Ilustrasi Siswa SMA ikut ujian sekolah - Kunci Jawaban dan Soal Pilihan Ganda dan Esay PAS Bahasa Inggris SMA Kelas 10 Tahun 2022 

POS-KUPANG.COM - Setelah ujian tengah semester, para siswa SMA akan kembali hharus mempersiapkan diri menjelang Ujian Akhir Sekolah ( UAS ) atau Penilaian Akhir Sekolah ( PAS ). Sebagai gambaran menjelang UAS atau PAS, berikut Kunci Jawaban dan Soal Pilihan Ganda dan Esay Soal PAS Bahasa Inggri SMA Kelas 10 Tahun 2022

Deretan soal ujian sekolah tersebut bisa membantu orang tua menilai hasil belajar anak atau membantu siswa untuk mendapatkan gambaran tentang Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris SMA ketika UAS nanti. 

Dikutip dari bospedia.com, Berikut Contoh Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris SMA Kelas 10:

A. Choose the correct answer by crossing (x) a, b, c, or d

Baca juga: Soal PAS/ UAS SMA/ MA Kelas 10 Mapel PAI Semester Genap Tahun 2022 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawabannya 

1.My parents … fishing with their friends
a. went
b. goes
c. go
d. going

2. Siti: Mr. Katara, I’d like to introduce my self. _____ a new secretary at Inc.
Mr. Harjono: How do you do? It’s nice to meet you.
Yuli: How do you do? It’s nice to meet you, too.
a. She’s Siti
b. I’m Harjono
c. I’m Siti
d. He’s Harjono

3. Nowadays people prefer using small cars than big ones because they are more…
a. economic
b. economically
c. economical
d. economize

6. Wooden – shelves – small – orange – move – Winda – the – to – living – room
The correct arrangement of the sentence is…..
a. Winda move the orange small wooden shelves to the kitchen
b. Winda move wooden small orange shelves to the kitchen
c. Winda move the shelves wooden small orange to the kitchen
d. Winda move the small orange wooden shelves to kitchen

Baca juga: Soal PAS Matematika,Bahasa Indonesia,Bahasa Inggris, Ekonomi SMA IPS Kelas 10-12 dan Kunci Jawaban

7. Mr. Bondy is a performer. His work is to make a joke and make people laugh. He
usually
performs on a television program. He is so funny and makes other people feel happy.
He is
a ...
a. workharder
b. comedian
c. consultant
d. singer

8. Mrs. Susi: How are you, Mrs. Betty?
Mrs. Betty : Fine thanks, ... Mrs. Susi.
Mrs. Susi: Me too.
a. Nice to meet you
b. Never mind
c. Can I help you?
d. See you then

9. A: Hi, my name is Khansa. How do you do?
B: ... , nice to meet you.
a. How are you?
b. I’m fine
c. How do you do
d. I’m alright

10. As I don’t have enough capital to start a business, I would like to apply for a ...
from the
bank
a. loan
b. cash
c. debit
d. deposit

11. The boys ... the jacket must be a tourist

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: Pos Kupang
Tags
soal ujian sekolah
Kunci Jawaban
Soal Pilihan Ganda dan Esay
Soal PAS Bahas Inggris
SMA Kelas 10 Tahun 2022
Soal PAS Bahasa Inggris SMA
POS-KUPANG.COM
Pos Kupang Hari Ini
berita terkini kupang
https://kupang.tribunnews.com

  • Tribun Shopping

    5 Rekomendasi Produk SCARLETT Paling Mencuri Perhatian di Momen 12.12

    5 Rekomendasi Produk SCARLETT Paling Mencuri Perhatian di Momen 12.12

    5 Rekomendasi Laptop Terbaik dengan Ukuran Layar 15 Inci

    5 Rekomendasi Laptop Terbaik dengan Ukuran Layar 15 Inci

    Mengenal 5 Manfaat PHA pada Kulit, Salah Satunya sebagai Eksfoliator

    Mengenal 5 Manfaat PHA pada Kulit, Salah Satunya sebagai Eksfoliator

    Diskon Sampai 70%, 5 Rekomendasi Oven Listrik Tak Sampai Rp 1 Jutaan di Promo 12.12

    Diskon Sampai 70%, 5 Rekomendasi Oven Listrik Tak Sampai Rp 1 Jutaan di Promo 12.12

    Review vivo Y01, HP Rp 1 Jutaan dengan Bodi Ringan dan Baterai Besar

    Review vivo Y01, HP Rp 1 Jutaan dengan Bodi Ringan dan Baterai Besar

    • Baca Juga
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    © 2022 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan