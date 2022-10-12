Katalog dan Promo
Promo Alfamart 12-15 Oktober 2022, Diskon Popok Bayi: Mamy Poko 30.900, Sweety 34.900, Fitti 42.900
Pada Promo Alfamart Hari Ini 12 Oktober 2022 ada diskon popok bayi, tersedia beberapa merek dengan berbagai ukuran.
Penulis: Meika Pestaria Tumanggor | Editor: Meika Pestaria Tumanggor
Instagram Alfamart
Popok bayi dengan diskon alfamart ini tersedia dengan harga mulai dari Rp 30.900.
Untuk produk selengkapnya pada Promo Alfamart ini, cek pada katalog berikut ini:
- Mamy Poko S28 NB30 Rp 59.900
- Mamy Poko S40 M34 L30 Rp 59.900
- Mamy Poko M30 L28 XL23 Rp 49.900
- Mamy Poko L20 Rp 42.900
- Mamy Poko XL20 Rp 51.900
- Mamy Poko S24 Rp 30.900
- Mamy Poko NB S44 Rp 54.900
- Mamy Poko M34 L28 XL24 Rp 79.900
- Fitti M32 L28 Rp 42.900
- Fitti XL26 Rp 29.900
- Sweety NB S24 Rp 34.900
