Promo Alfamart Serba Gratis 19-31 Agustus 2022, Beli 19 Produk Ini Ada Gratisannya, Beli 1 Gratis 1
Promo Alfamart Serba Gratis mulai hari ini Jumat 19 Agustus 2022-31 Agustus 2022, Beli 19 Produk Ini Ada Gratisannya
Penulis: Hermina Pello | Editor: Hermina Pello
POS-KUPANG.COM - Bagi pelanggan Alfamart, ada promo menarik yakni Promo Alfamart Serba Gratis.
Melalui Promo Alfamart Serba Gratis ini, kamu bisa mendapatkan produk kebutuhanmu dengan harga yang sangat murah karena ada gratisannya, beli 1 gratis 1. Beli 2 Gratis 1
Ada 19 produk yang masuk dalam Promo Alfamart Serba Gratis, yuk simak apa saja ya?
Promo Alfamart Serba Gratis
Kalau lihat yang Serba Gratis dijamin pasti auto hepi.
Yuklaah, cuss belanja ke Alfamart terdekat untuk bisa dapatkan beragam produk menarik ini di #Alfamart terdekat atau lewat aplikasi Alfagift
Belanja makin asyik dan enjoy setiap hari
*Info Harga Daerah lainnya? Kunjungi : https://alfamart.co.id/instore
**Harga Tidak Berlaku di Wilayah Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT)
Bagi Kamu yang mau berbelanja lewat aplikasi Alfagift, pastikan Download dulu aplikasi Alfagift di Playstore atau Appstore ya!
Periode 16 - 31 Agustus 2022
Promo Alfamart Serba Gratis
