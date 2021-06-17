Katalog Promo dan Produk
Indomaret Product of The Week 17 Juni 2021 :Roma Kelapa Rp6.900 Jaz1 Rp11.700, Heboh Downy Rp20.900
POS-KUPANG.COM - Kabar baik bagi sobat Indomaret, ada promo terbaru Indomaret di hari ini Kamis 17 Juni 2021.
Promo Indomaret ini bertajuk Product of the week yang berlaku untuk periode 16 maret - 22 Juni 2021
dan ada juga promo Heboh yang berlaku hari ini 17 juni hingga 22 Juni.
Yuk cek produk apa saja yang masuk dalam promo periode ini?
Product of The Week
Dapatkan Product of The Week di Indomaret minggu ini periode16-22 Juni 2021
.
S&K PROMO ShopeePay:
Harga spesial ShopeePay yang akan didapatkan hanya berlaku untk maksimal 1 (satu) barang per transaksi per struk sesuai minimum transaksi
maksimal 5 kali transaksi per hari
Tidak berlaku kelipatan.
