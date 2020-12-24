Natal 2020
O Holly Night hingga Last Christmas, 10 Lagu Natal Terbaik Lengkap dengan Video Klipnya
Bikin Natal kamu dan keluarga lebih bermakna.
Berikut 10 rekomendasi lagu Natal yang dirangkum dari berbagai sumber beserta video klipnya:
1. Jingle Bells - Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one horse open sleigh
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
What fun to ride and sing
In a one horse open sleigh
Dashing through the snow
In a one horse open sleigh
O'er the fields we go
Laughing all the way
Bells on bobtail ring
Making spirits bright
What fun it is to ride and sing
A sleighing song tonight
2. Do You Hear What I Hear - Whitney Houston
Said the night wind to the little lamb
Do you see what I see
Way up in the sky little lamb
Do you see what I see
A star, a star
Dancing in the night
With a tail as big as a kite
With a tail as big as a kite
Said the little lamb to the Shepard boy
Do you hear what I hear
Ringing through the sky Shepard boy
Do you hear what I hear
A song, a song
High above the trees
With a voice as big as the sea
With a voice as big as the sea
Said the Shepard boy to the mighty king
Do you know what I know
In your palace wall mighty king
Do you know what I know
A child, a child
Shivers in the cold
Let us bring him silver and gold
Let us…
Have a holly, jolly Christmas
It's the best time of the year
I don't know if there'll be snow
But have a cup of cheer
Have a holly, jolly Christmas
And when you walk down the street
Say hello to friends you know
And everyone you meet
Oh, ho, the mistletoe
Is hung where you can see
Somebody waits for you
Kiss her once for me
Have a holly jolly Christmas
And in case you didn't hear
Oh by golly, have a holly jolly Christmas this year
Oh, ho,…
4. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays - NSYNC
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays
Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas
Happy Holidays
We've been waiting all year for this night
And the snow is glistening on the trees outside
And all the stockings are hung by the fire side
Waitng for Santa to arrive
And all the love will show
'Cause everybody knows
It's Christmastime and
All the kids will see
The gifts under the tree
10 lagu Natal terbaik
Video Klip
O Holly Night
Last Christmas
