O Holly Night hingga Last Christmas, 10 Lagu Natal Terbaik Lengkap dengan Video Klipnya

Bikin Natal kamu dan keluarga lebih bermakna.

Berikut 10 rekomendasi lagu Natal yang dirangkum dari berbagai sumber beserta video klipnya:

1. Jingle Bells - Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

What fun to ride and sing

In a one horse open sleigh

Dashing through the snow

In a one horse open sleigh

O'er the fields we go

Laughing all the way

Bells on bobtail ring

Making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight

2. Do You Hear What I Hear - Whitney Houston

Said the night wind to the little lamb

Do you see what I see

Way up in the sky little lamb

Do you see what I see

A star, a star

Dancing in the night

With a tail as big as a kite

With a tail as big as a kite

Said the little lamb to the Shepard boy

Do you hear what I hear

Ringing through the sky Shepard boy

Do you hear what I hear

A song, a song

High above the trees

With a voice as big as the sea

With a voice as big as the sea

Said the Shepard boy to the mighty king

Do you know what I know

In your palace wall mighty king

Do you know what I know

A child, a child

Shivers in the cold

Let us bring him silver and gold

Let us…

3. Holly Jolly Christmas - Michael Buble

Have a holly, jolly Christmas

It's the best time of the year

I don't know if there'll be snow

But have a cup of cheer

Have a holly, jolly Christmas

And when you walk down the street

Say hello to friends you know

And everyone you meet

Oh, ho, the mistletoe

Is hung where you can see

Somebody waits for you

Kiss her once for me

Have a holly jolly Christmas

And in case you didn't hear

Oh by golly, have a holly jolly Christmas this year

Oh, ho,…

4. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays - NSYNC

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays

Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas

Happy Holidays

We've been waiting all year for this night

And the snow is glistening on the trees outside

And all the stockings are hung by the fire side

Waitng for Santa to arrive

And all the love will show

'Cause everybody knows

It's Christmastime and

All the kids will see

The gifts under the tree