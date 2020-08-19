President Jokowi Dresses in NTT Traditional Attire at Flag Hoisting Ceremony

POS KUPANG, COM, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo wore the traditional costume of East Nusa Tenggara province (NTT), which features the Kaif motif woven cloth, during the flag hoisting ceremony on the 75th Independence Day, held at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday.

The dress reflected the colors of the Indonesian flag - red and white. The red color in the costume symbolized the bravery of men from Nunkolo, a sub-district located in Southern Central Timor District of NTT, according to the media communication team for the Indonesian Independence Day celebrations.

The Kaif presents a modified motif of geometrical patterns with a central bar to represent water sources and wavy-edge lines to imitate hilly, winding areas.

Some accessories were added to Jokowi's attire, including Dester or Pilu, a headband which forms two small horns, symbolic of a "protective king", and, a bag for carrying betel nuts, reflecting the tradition of betel chewing that symbolizes unity and is considered a sign of caring and respect. (antara)