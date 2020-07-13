Lagu Milik Penyanyi Indonesia Ardhito Pramono "Here We Go Again" Masuk Daftar Lagu Favorit V BTS

BTS
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com - Ada yang tak terduga dan membuat heboh media sosial sejak akun resmi boyband Korea Selatan, BTS merilis playlist (daftar) lagu favorit anggota BTS di YouTube Music.
"Check out BTS' current favorite songs via our @youtubemusic playlist!Listen along here," tulis akun @bts_bighit 13 Juli 2020.
Dari unggahan di kanal YouTube music, setiap anggota BTS memilih 10 lagu favorit mereka.
Menariknya dari tujuh anggota BTS, ada dua anggota BTS, V dan Jungkook yang memasukkan lagu milik penyanyi asal Indonesia sebagai lagu favorit yang mereka dengarkan.
Dari playlist V, terlihat nama penyanyi Ardhito Pramono dengan lagu berjudul "Here We Go Again/Fanboi" bertengger di posisi enam sebagai salah satu lagu favorit yang dia dengarkan.
Sementara dari maknae BTS, Jungkook, terdapat lagu Stephanie Poetri "I Love You 3000" versi duet dengan Jackson Wang dalam urutan kesembilan di antara lagu favoritnya.
Berikut lirik Here We Go Again / Fanboi dari Ardhito Pramono:
Here We Go Again / Fanboi
So here we go again, I kissed that girl again
But suddenly it must come to an end
Stop smiling, you know you are so annoying
Your chicks, your lips, your hips are little tempting
If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin'
Your eyes are blue
So good to be true
I just can't stop thinkin' about you, oh
Though we're a far apart
You are still my best bud
So here we go again, I fall in love again
Please don't tell that we're gonna be friend
Your love is sweet as honey in the spring
Romantic places, you will be the clue
This time love you'll always in my dream
It's early, too early
It comes too early
It's easy to remember
But, so hard to forget
Oh, here we go again, I kissed that girl again
Then suddenly it must come to an end
Stop smiling, you know you're so…
