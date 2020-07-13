Lagu Milik Penyanyi Indonesia Ardhito Pramono "Here We Go Again" Masuk Daftar Lagu Favorit V BTS

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com - Ada yang tak terduga dan membuat heboh media sosial sejak akun resmi boyband Korea Selatan, BTS merilis playlist (daftar) lagu favorit anggota BTS di YouTube Music.

Nama beberapa penyanyi asal Indonesia yang muncul di antara playlist individu seperti Jungkook BTS dan V BTS turut mencuri perhatian warganet.

"Check out BTS' current favorite songs via our @youtubemusic playlist!Listen along here," tulis akun @bts_bighit 13 Juli 2020.

Dari unggahan di kanal YouTube music, setiap anggota BTS memilih 10 lagu favorit mereka.

Menariknya dari tujuh anggota BTS, ada dua anggota BTS, V dan Jungkook yang memasukkan lagu milik penyanyi asal Indonesia sebagai lagu favorit yang mereka dengarkan.

Lagu Here We Go Again/Fanboi milik Ardhito Pramono masuk dalam playlist lagu favorit V BTS. (YouTube)

Dari playlist V, terlihat nama penyanyi Ardhito Pramono dengan lagu berjudul "Here We Go Again/Fanboi" bertengger di posisi enam sebagai salah satu lagu favorit yang dia dengarkan.

Sementara dari maknae BTS, Jungkook, terdapat lagu Stephanie Poetri "I Love You 3000" versi duet dengan Jackson Wang dalam urutan kesembilan di antara lagu favoritnya.

Berikut lirik Here We Go Again / Fanboi dari Ardhito Pramono:

Here We Go Again / Fanboi

So here we go again, I kissed that girl again

But suddenly it must come to an end

Stop smiling, you know you are so annoying

Your chicks, your lips, your hips are little tempting

If she really finds out I'll be dead man walkin'

Your eyes are blue

So good to be true

I just can't stop thinkin' about you, oh

Though we're a far apart

You are still my best bud

So here we go again, I fall in love again

Please don't tell that we're gonna be friend

Your love is sweet as honey in the spring

Romantic places, you will be the clue

This time love you'll always in my dream

It's early, too early

It comes too early

It's easy to remember

But, so hard to forget

Oh, here we go again, I kissed that girl again

Then suddenly it must come to an end

Stop smiling, you know you're so…

Cuplikan video clip Ardhito Pramono di lagu Here We Go Again. (Youtube/ardhito pramono)

