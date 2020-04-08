Health Officers Examined for Coronavirus A Man from China When Visiting His Girl Friend in Timor

A health worker was taking blood from a Chinese man to examine the coronavirus when the man visiting his girl friend in a hotel in Kefamenanu on Tuesday (4/7/2020).

Health Officers Examined for Coronavirus A Man from China When Visiting His Female Friend in Timor Tengah Utara

POS-KUPANG.COM - A man named Y from China made a long journey to Kefamenanu, Middle North of Timor District (Timor Tengah Utara / TTU) Indonesia amid the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

Based on information compiled by the media, the man came to Kefamenanu on a visitor's visa.

The man came to Kefamenanu allegedly wanting to meet his a female friend with the initials NYM whom he knew from social media.

Arriving at Kefamenanu, the man stayed at a hotel.

However, because the man came from the affected area of corona virus, health workers/ officers from Kefamenanu Regional Hospital immediately examined the man in the hotel where he staying.

Beside the man, health workers from Kefamenanu Regional Hospital also conducted an examination of his female friend, and the other woman.

To POS-KUPANG.COM on Wednesday (9/4/2020), Public Relations Team of TTU Covid-19 Handling of TTU Regency, Kristoforus Ukat confirmed that the officers had conducted an examination to the foreign man from China on Tuesday (4/7/2020).

The team that examined the foreigner and the two Indonesian citizens was led by the Director of Kefamenanu Regional Hospital Dr. Agustina Tanusaputra, M. Kes, Head of Clinical Pathology Division of Kefamenanu Regional Hospital, dr. Margareta Mal, Sp and six others.

Beside examining the foreign man, the team also examined his female friend NYM and the other woman named MM from the same village in Timor.