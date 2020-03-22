Koka Maumere Beach the Hidden Paradise of Wonderful Flores East Nusa Tenggara

POS-KUPANG.COM - Koka Maumere Beach the Hidden Paradise of Wonderful Flores East Nusa Tenggara

What is your opinion when you heard about Maumere, Sikka, Flores, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Indonesia?

Most people who have been there will immediately say, the natural scenery especially the beaches on Flores are very beautiful.

And for those who have not been there, certainly curious as to what the beauty of the beach there.

POSKUPANGWIKI.COM will provide information about one of the beach attractions in Maumere namely Koka Maumere Beach aka Koka Beach Maumere in Sikka Regency, Flores, NTT Province, Indonesia.

Koka Maumere Beach is still pure and beautiful because it hasn't been touched by many people. Many people do not know where Koka Maumere Beach is. Because this beach is like hidden from the world.

Koka Maumere Beach is located in Wolowiro Village, Paga District, Sikka Regency, Flores, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). The distance is about 48 km from the center of Maumere City, Sikka Regency.

You must use a private vehicle or rental vehicle because there is no public transportation that can reach it. Road conditions are also not yet 'smooth'.

Koka Maumere Beach is often referred to as the dream beach or paradise beach. Because the beauty of the Koka Maumere Beach is unmatched. White sand beach with a smooth and soft texture, clear seawater with gradations of colors from light blue to dark blue exotic. Even the coral reefs on Koka Maumere Beach are visible to the naked eye. Plus the expanse of small islands in the vicinity, making this Koka Maumere Beach a perfect dream beach that can't be missed just like that