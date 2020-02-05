East Sumba Regency Will Hold Horse Race Festival in October

Participants of the 1001 Horse Sandalwood Festival are preparing before the opening of the event in Waingapu, East Sumba Regency, Monday (3/7/2017).

East Sumba Regency Will Hold Horse Race Festival

POS-KUPANG.COM -The Government of East Sumba Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province, has scheduled to hold a Horse Race Festival to strengthen the Sumba tourism brand as well as the Sumba icon as Sandalwood Island.

The Horse Race festival which is held for racehorses will be held in October 2020.

Previously, the Government of East Sumba Regency also succeeded in supporting the implementation of the 1001 Sandelwood Horse Festival as one of 100 Indonesian tourism events in East Sumba Regency.

The national event was held and entered into the calendar of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia.

"We plan to hold a Horse Race Festival in October (2020). In the festival there will be a race stock and a tie weaving market," said East Sumba Regent Gidion Mbilijora during a discussion with Company Leaders, Editor-in-Chief and Pos Kupang editorial and business staff at the Office Editor on Monday (2/3/2020) afternoon.

Gidion said, in the festival, there will be economic transactions with the horse and tie weaving market.

At that time, he continued, all horse racing participants were involved, both participants from Sumba and participants from outside Sumba.

The Regent of East Sumba, Drs. Gidion Mbilijora (middle) visited Editorial Office of Pos Kupang Daily/ POS-KUPANG.COM, Monday (3/2/2020). (POS-KUPANG.COM/RYAN NONG)

The concept of the festival, he continued, was packed with the unique characteristics of Sumba culture in which participants wearing traditional Sumba clothing and horses were decorated.

The racehorse festival, Gidion explained, is originally a routine horse racing event to compete for the East Sumba Regent Cup.

"Actually, this is in the context of horse racing fighting over the regent's trophy, but we will set it to become a festival," he said.

He admitted that this festival has received full support from the local legislative council (DPRD-Dewan Perwakilan Rakyat Daerah).

"And this is fully supported by the DPRD, so I thank to the DPRD for supporting the ideas that we are doing to develop tourism in East Sumba," he said.

( POS-KUPANG.COM/Ryan Nong)