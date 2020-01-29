The beaches of Likupang are perfect for tourists, according to Indonesia's Tourism Ministry.

Indonesia Plans to Build '10 New Balis' Across the Country to Lure More International Tourists

POS-KUPANG.COM - Arriving at Pulisan Beach, on the eastern tip of North Sulawesi, the sand is white and the water is warm.

It is a picturesque cove, home to coral reefs and tropical fish.

Malcolm Barnes's family has been guiding tourists around this part of the world for almost two decades.

"It gives me pleasure showing people around my home, showing them the nature, its culture, its people," he says.

PHOTO: Pulisan Beach, on the eastern tip of North Sulawesi, could be the next Bali. (ABC News: Ari Wu)

Pulisan Beach is in Likupang, North Sulawesi and it could be transformed into the next big tourist mecca.

Likupang is one of five new economic zones the Indonesian Government is developing alongside its plan to create 10 "new Balis".

"People here are not much different to Bali people," North Sulawesi's Governor Olly Dondokambey says.

"They welcome visitors, always smile. When all stakeholders work hard together, we can even beat Bali."

North Sulawesi Governor Olly Dondokambey says his region could soon rival Bali. (ABC News: Phil Hemingway)

Each year Bali attracts more than five million international visitors, a fifth of them from Australia.