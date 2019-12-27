Perkosa anak di bawah umur

Perkosa Siswi SMP di Perpustakaan, Kebejatan Guru 3 Anak di Bone Terbongkar,Pengakuannya Tak Terduga

Seorang guru anak 3 di Kabupaten Bone tega memperkosa siswi SMP berulangkali. Perbuatan bejatnya terbongkar berkat kecurigaan warga

// // >>0),ba=0,ca=Date.now||function(){return+new Date};/* Copyright The Closure Library Authors. SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 */ function p(a){p[" "](a);return a}p[" "]=function(){};var da=(a,b)=>"&adurl="==a.substring(a.length-7)?a.substring(0,a.length-7)+b+"&adurl=":a+b;let u=m.dicnf||{};function v(a,b,c){a.addEventListener&&a.addEventListener(b,c,!1)};function ea(a){const b=a.length;let c=0;return new w(d=>{if(0==b)d([]);else{const e=[];for(let g=0;g{e[g]=f;++c==b&&d(e)})}})}function fa(a,b){if(!a.b)if(b instanceof w)b.then(c=>{fa(a,c)});else{a.b=!0;a.c=b;for(b=0;b{fa(this,b)})}then(a){return new w(b=>{ha(this,c=>{b(a(c))})})}};function y(a){return{visible:1,hidden:2,prerender:3,preview:4,unloaded:5}[a.visibilityState||a.webkitVisibilityState||a.mozVisibilityState||""]||0}function ia(a){let b;a.visibilityState?b="visibilitychange":a.mozVisibilityState?b="mozvisibilitychange":a.webkitVisibilityState&&(b="webkitvisibilitychange");return b};function z(a,b){a.google_image_requests||(a.google_image_requests=[]);const c=a.document.createElement("img");c.src=b;a.google_image_requests.push(c)};let B=null;function ja(a,b){/(google|doubleclick).*\/pagead\/adview/.test(b)&&(b=da(b,`&vis=${y(a.a)}`));a.c.then(()=>{var c=a.f,d=b;if(u.atsb){var e;if(e=c.navigator)e=c.navigator.userAgent,e=/Chrome/.test(e)&&!/Edge/.test(e)?!0:!1;e&&c.navigator.sendBeacon?c.navigator.sendBeacon(d):z(c,d)}else z(c,d)})}function ka(a){const b=[];if(u.umi){const c=new w(d=>{a.b=d});b.push(c)}3==y(a.a)&&3==y(a.a)&&b.push(la(a));a.c=ea(b)} function la(a){return new w(b=>{const c=ia(a.a);if(c){var d=()=>{if(3!=y(a.a)){var e=a.a;e.removeEventListener&&e.removeEventListener(c,d,!1);b()}};B&&(d=B(521,d));v(a.a,c,d)}})}class C{constructor(){this.a=m.document;this.f=m;this.b=null;ka(this)}}(function(){var a=C;a.j=void 0;a.m=function(){return a.j?a.j:a.j=new a}})();var D=document,E=window;function F(a){try{var b;if(b=!!a&&null!=a.location.href)a:{try{p(a.foo);b=!0;break a}catch(c){}b=!1}return b}catch(c){return!1}}function ma(a,b){if(a)for(const c in a)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(a,c)&&b.call(void 0,a[c],c,a)};var na=!!window.google_async_iframe_id;let G=na&&window.parent||window;class pa{constructor(a,b,c={}){this.error=a;this.c qa=/^https?:\/\/(\w|-)+\.cdn\.ampproject\.(net|org)(\?|\/|$)/;var ra=class{constructor(a,b){this.a=a;this.b=b}},sa=class{constructor(a,b,c,d,e){this.url=a;this.o=!!d;this.depth="number"===typeof e?e:null}};function ta(a,b){const c={};c[a]=b;return[c]}function ua(a,b,c,d,e){const g=[];ma(a,function(f,h){(f=va(f,b,c,d,e))&&g.push(h+"="+f)});return g.join(b)} function va(a,b,c,d,e){if(null==a)return"";b=b||"&";c=c||",$";"string"==typeof c&&(c=c.split(""));if(a instanceof Array){if(d=d||0,de?encodeURIComponent(ua(a,b,c,d,e+1)):"...";return encodeURIComponent(String(a))}function H(a,b,c,d){a.a.push(b);a.b[b]=ta(c,d)} function wa(a){if(!a.f)return a.h;let b=1;for(const c in a.b)b=c.length>b?c.length:b;return a.h-a.f.length-b-a.c.length-1} function xa(a,b,c,d){b=b+"//"+c+d;let e=wa(a)-d.length;if(0>e)return"";a.a.sort(function(f,h){return f-h});d=null;c="";for(var g=0;g=k.length){e-=k.length;b+=k;c=a.c;break}a.g&&(c=e,k[c-1]==a.c&&--c,b+=k.substr(0,c),c=a.c,e=0);d=null==d?f:d}}}g="";a.f&&null!=d&&(g=c+a.f+"="+(a.s||d));return b+g} class I{constructor(a,b,c,d,e){this.h=c||4E3;this.c=a||"&";this.i=b||",$";this.f=void 0!==d?d:"trn";this.s=e||null;this.g=!1;this.b={};this.l=0;this.a=[]}};function ya(){var a=J,b=K.google_srt;0<=b&&1>=b&&(a.a=b)}function za(a,b,c,d,e){if((d?a.a:Math.random())<(e||a.b))try{let g;c instanceof I?g=c:(g=new I,ma(c,(h,l)=>{var k=g,q=k.l++;h=ta(l,h);k.a.push(q);k.b[q]=h}));const f=xa(g,a.g,a.c,a.f+b+"&");f&&z(m,f)}catch(g){}}class Aa{constructor(a,b,c,d){this.g=a;this.c=b;this.f=c;this.b=d;this.a=Math.random()}};let L=null;var Ba=()=>{const a=m.performance;return a&&a.now&&a.timing?Math.floor(a.now()+a.timing.navigationStart):ca()},Ca=()=>{const a=m.performance;return a&&a.now?a.now():null};class Da{constructor(a,b,c,d=0,e){this.label=a;this.type=b;this.value=c;this.durati M=m.performance,Ea=!!(M&&M.mark&&M.measure&&M.clearMarks),N=function(a){let b=!1,c;return function(){b||(c=a(),b=!0);return c}}(()=>{var a;if(a=Ea){var b;if(null===L){L="";try{a="";try{a=m.top.location.hash}catch(c){a=m.location.hash}a&&(L=(b=a.match(/\bdeid=([\d,]+)/))?b[1]:"")}catch(c){}}b=L;a=!!b.indexOf&&0<=b indexOf("1337")}return a});function Fa(a){a&&M&&N()&&(M.clearMarks(`goog_${a.label}_${a.uniqueId}_start`),M.clearMarks(`goog_${a.label}_${a.uniqueId}_end`))} class Ga{constructor(a,b){this.b=[];this.c=b||m;let c=null;b&&(b.google_js_reporting_queue=b.google_js_reporting_queue||[],this.b=b.google_js_reporting_queue,c=b.google_measure_js_timing);this.a=N()||(null!=c?c:Math.random()Ha(e,a,()=>b.apply(c,g),d)} class Ja{constructor(a,b,c,d=null){this.g=a;this.l=b;this.h=c;this.b=null;this.i=this.f;this.a=d;this.c=!1}f(a,b,c,d,e){e=e||this.l;let g;try{const r=new I;r.g=!0;H(r,1,"context",a);b.error&&b.meta&&b.id||(b=new pa(b,{message:O(b)}));b.msg&&H(r,2,"msg",b.msg.substring(0,512));var f=b.meta||{};b=f;if(this.b)try{this.b(b)}catch(x){}if(d)try{d(b)}catch(x){}d=r;f=[f];d.a.push(3);d.b[3]=f;{{d=m;f=[];b=null;let R;do{var h=d;if(F(h)){var l=h.location.href;b=h.document&&h.document.referrer||null;R=!0}else l= b,b=null,R=!1;f.push(new sa(l||"",h,R));try{d=h.parent}catch(A){d=null}}while(d&&h!=d);for(let A=0,oa=f.length-1;A<=oa;++A)f[A].depth=oa-A;h=m;if(h.location&&h.location.ancestorOrigins&&h.location.ancestorOrigins.length==f.length-1)for(l=1;l{K.google_measure_js_timing||(T.a=!1,T.b!=T.c.google_js_reporting_queue&&(N()&&Array.prototype.forEach.call(T.b,Fa,void 0),T.b.length=0))}; (()=>{J=new Aa("http:"===E.location.protocol?"http:":"https:","pagead2.googlesyndication.com","/pagead/gen_204?id=",.01);"number"!==typeof K.google_srt&&(K.google_srt=Math.random());ya();P=new Ja(J,"jserror",!0,T);P.b=b=>{var c=E.jerExpIds;if("array"==aa(c)&&0!==c.length){var d=b.eid;if(d){d=[...d.split(","),...c];c={};for(var e=0,g=0;g{Ka()});const a=D.currentScript;Q=a?a.dataset.jc:""})();var U=(a,b,c,d)=>Ia(a,b,c,d);B=U;window.vu=U(492,function(a){a=a.replace("&amp;","&");ja(C.m(),a)});window.vv=U(494,function(){const a=C.m();if(!a.b)throw Error("aiv::err");a.b()});function V(a){if(!a)throw Error("functionToExecute must not be truthy.");}function W(a,b){if(null==b)throw Error(`${a} must not be null or undefined.`);if("number"!==typeof b||isNaN(b))throw Error(`Value for ${a} is not a number`);if(0>b)throw Error(`${a} must be a positive number.`);};function La(){return/\d+\.\d+\.\d+(-.*)?/.test("1.2.22-google_20191203")}function Ma(){const a=["1","2","22"],b=["1","0","3"];for(let c=0;3>c;c++){const d=parseInt(a[c],10),e=parseInt(b[c],10);if(d>e)break;else if(d{{let b=16*Math.random()|0;a="y"===a?(b&3|8).toString(16):b.toString(16)}return a})};function Ua(...a){Va(()=>{throw Error("Could not complete the test successfully - ",...a);},()=>console.error(...a))}function Va(a,b){"undefined"!==typeof jasmine&&jasmine?a():"undefined"!==typeof console&&console&&console.error&&b()};const X=eval("this");var Y=function(){if("undefined"!==typeof omidGlobal&&omidGlobal)return omidGlobal;if("undefined"!==typeof global&&global)return global;if("undefined"!==typeof window&&window)return window;if("undefined"!==typeof X&&X)return X;throw Error("Could not determine global object context.");}();function Wa(a){try{return a.frames?!!a.frames.omid_v1_present:!1}catch(b){return!1}};class Ya extends Ra{constructor(a){super(a);this.handleExportedMessage=Ya.prototype.c.bind(this)}sendMessage(a,b=this.b){if(!b)throw Error("Message destination must be defined at construction time or when sending the message.");b.handleExportedMessage(Qa(a),this)}c(a,b){Na(a)&&this.a&&this.a(Oa(a),b)}};function Za(a){return null!=a&&"undefined"!==typeof a.top&&null!=a.top}function $a(a){if(a===Y)return!1;try{if("undefined"===typeof a.location.hostname)return!0}catch(b){return!0}return!1};class ab extends Ra{constructor(a,b=Y){super(b);a.addEventListener("message",c=>{if("object"===typeof c.data){var d=c.data;Na(d)&&c.source&&this.a&&this.a(Oa(d),c.source)}})}sendMessage(a,b=this.b){if(!b)throw Error("Message destination must be defined at construction time or when sending the message.");b.postMessage(Qa(a),"*")}};const bb=["omid","v1_VerificationServiceCommunication"],cb=["omidVerificationProperties","serviceWindow"];function db(a,b){return b.reduce((c,d)=>c&&c[d],a)};function Z(a,b,c,...d){if(a.a){var e=Ta();c&&(a.b[e]=c);c=La()&&Ma()?d:JSON.stringify(d);a.a.sendMessage(new Pa(e,`VerificationService.${b}`,"1.2.22-google_20191203",c))}}function eb(){return"function"===typeof Y.setTimeout&&"function"===typeof Y.clearTimeout}function fb(){return"function"===typeof Y.setInterval&&"function"===typeof Y.clearInterval} class gb{constructor(a){if(!a){var b;"undefined"===typeof b&&"undefined"!==typeof window&&window&&(b=window);b=Za(b)?b:Y;a=[];var c=db(b,cb);c&&a.push(c);a.push(Za(b)?b.top:Y);a:{for(const g of a){b:{a=b;c=g;var d=Wa;if(!$a(c))try{const f=db(c,bb);if(f){var e=new Ya(f);break b}}catch(f){}e=d(c)?new ab(a,c):null}if(a=e)break a}a=null}}if(this.a=a)this.a.a=this.f.bind(this);else if(e=(e=Y.omid3p)&&"function"===typeof e.registerSessionObserver&&"function"===typeof e.addEventListener?e:null)this.c=e; this.g=this.h=0;this.b={}}addEventListener(a,b){if(!a)throw Error("Value for eventType is undefined, null or blank.");if("string"!==typeof a&&!(a instanceof String))throw Error("Value for eventType is not a string.");if(""===a.trim())throw Error("Value for eventType is empty string.");V(b);this.c?this.c.addEventListener(a,b):Z(this,"addEventListener",b,a)}setTimeout(a,b){V(a);W("timeInMillis",b);if(eb())return Y.setTimeout(a,b);const c=this.h++;Z(this,"setTimeout",a,c,b);return c}clearTimeout(a){W("timeoutId", a);eb()?Y.clearTimeout(a):Z(this,"clearTimeout",null,...[a])}setInterval(a,b){V(a);W("timeInMillis",b);if(fb())return Y.setInterval(a,b);const c=this.g++;Z(this,"setInterval",a,c,b);return c}clearInterval(a){W("intervalId",a);fb()?Y.clearInterval(a):Z(this,"clearInterval",null,...[a])}f(a){const b=a.method,c=a.b;a=a.a;if("response"===b&&this.b[c]){var d=La()&&Ma()?a?a:[]:a&&"string"===typeof a?JSON.parse(a):[];this.b[c].apply(this,d)}"error"===b&&window.console&&Ua(a)}} (function(a,b,c="undefined"===typeof omidExports?null:omidExports){c&&(a=a.split("."),a.slice(0,a.length-1).reduce(Sa,c)[a[a.length-1]]=b)})("OmidVerificationClient",gb);}).call(this); // ]]> //

Perkosa Siswi SMP di Perpustakaan, Kebejatan Guru 3 Anak di Bone Terbongkar,Pengakuannya Tak Terduga
POS-KUPANG.COM- Perkosa siswi SMP di Perpustakaan, kebejatan guru 3 anak di Bone terbongkar,pengakuannya tak terduga
Dengan alasan suka sama suka, seorang guru honorer bernama Musnoyus (41) di Bone tega memperkosa siswi SMP berinisial LV (13) di perpustakaan sekolah di Cinenunng, Kecamatan Palakka, Bone.

Bukan hanya sekali, Musnoyus mengaku sudah empat kali melampiaskan nafsu bejatnya kepada korban.

Kepada TribunBone, Musnoyus menjelaskan tak cuma di perpustakaan ia juga memerkosa LV di ruang kelas.

Janda Muda Cantik Remas Alat Vital Remaja dan Gigit Bahu hingga Lolos dari Upaya Perkosa Tetangga

Kisah Pilu Gadis Kecil Diperkosa 30 Pria Teman ayahnya Demi Uang, Hidupnya Diselamatkan Konselor


"Empat kali berhubungan, kadang di Perpus dan ruang kelas," kata pelaku di Mapolsek Palakka, Jl Poros Bone - Maros, Kecamatan Palakka, Kabupaten Bone, Kamis (26/12/2019).

Pelaku mengaku menggauli LV berdasarkan suka sama suka.

"Saya lakukan itu berdasarkan saling suka sama suka pak," kata pelaku sambil tertunduk.

Oknum guru SD tersebut mengaku sudah lama kenal dengan LV, sejak ia mengajar korban tahun 2017 di SD tersebut.

Kendati demikian, baru mengaku pacaran dengan LV sejak tiga bulan yang lalu.

Perempuan Ini Diperkosa, Dicekik dan Hampir Tewas Saat Jogging di Melbourne Australia

Fakta dan Kronologi Mahasiswi Mayatnya Dikubur Belakang Kos: Korban Diduga Diperkosa Sebelum Dibunuh

Sekedar informasi, tempat LV menuntut ilmu berada di satu kawasan dengan SD tempat pelaku mengajar.

"Saya kenal dekat, pacaran saat perkemahan Agustus lalu sampai sekarang," kata Musnoyus.

Pelaku mengaku khilaf atas perbuatan cabulnya kepada anak yang masih di bawah umur tersebut.

Musnoyus kemudian dengan tega menuding LV telah menggodanya.

"Saya khilaf pak, tetapi perempuannya memang selalu goda saya, dia aktif hubungi saya sehingga kejadian seperti ini," tambahnya.

Kebejatan Musnoyus tak cuma sampai di sana, pria bertubuh kurus itu rupanya sudah berkeluarga dan memiliki tiga orang anak.

"Sudah, anak ada tiga," ucap Musnoyus.

Tragis! Polwan Cantik Lulusan Terbaik Akhiri Hidupnya Tembak Kepala Sendiri Setelah Diperkosa Senior

Miris, Beralaskan Karung di Ruang Tamu, Kakek Marthen Liu Kepergok Perkosa Cucunya Sendiri

Kebejatan Musnoyus Terbongkar

Kapolsek Palakka Iptu Djamaluddin, menuturkan kronologi aksi pencabulan tersebut terjadi di ruangan perpustakaan SD Cinennung itu.

Ia menyebutkan pelaku bersama korban nyaris diamuk warga saat ditemukan mesum di Perpus SD Inpres 12/79/ Cinennung, Rabu (25/12/2019) sekitar pukul 21. 00 Wita.

Pasalnya, aksi mesum tersebut tertangkap basah oleh warga setempat.

"Warga yang menemukan keduanya mesum hingga berhubungan badan di ruang Perpustakaan tersebut," kata Iptu Djamaluddin kepada tribunbone.com di ruangannya, Mapolsek Palakka, Kamis (26/12/2019).

Warga curiga melihat Musnoyus dan LV yang datang ke Perpustakaan malam-malam.

"Mereka memang sudah dibuntuti warga setempat, karena curiga kepada keduanya malam-malam di Perpus," tambahnya.

Selanjutnya, atas kejadian tersebut, paman wanita di bawah umur tersebut melaporkan aksi bejat pelaku, Kamis (26/12/2019) dini hari.

Kini, pelaku sudah ditahan di Mapolsek Palakka.

Duh, Pria Ini Kabur Telanjang Bulat di Jalanan Denpasar Setelah Gagal Perkosa Seorang Mahasiswi

Pakai Modus Hipnotis, Lihat Kronologis Husein Alatas Cabuli Korbannya, Simak Info

Terancam 15 Tahun Penjara

Akibat perbuatannya, oknum guru bejat itu kini ditahan di Polsek Kalideres dan terancam hukuman 15 tahun penjara.

Kapolsek Palakka Iptu Djamaluddin menyebutkan pelaku dijerat Pasal 81 Undang-Undang Republik Indonesia (UURI) Nomor 35 Tahun 2014 tentang Perubahan UU RI Nomor 23 Tahun 2002 tentang Perlindungan Anak.

"Korbannya ini anak di bawah umur, tersangka terancam hukuman pidana maksimal 15 tahun penjara," kata Kapolsek Palakka Iptu Djamaluddin di Mapolsek Palakka, Kamis (26/12/2019).

Tags
guru 3 anak
Perkosa Siswi SMP
Perpustakaan
Bone
terbongkar
POS-KUPANG.COM
https://kupang.tribunnews.com
Editor: Adiana Ahmad
Sumber: Tribun Timur
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Berawal Hobi Karaoke di Smule, Seorang Tukang Sapu Jalanan Jakarta Nikahi Bule Cantik Asal Austria
Berawal Hobi Karaoke di Smule, Seorang Tukang Sapu Jalanan Jakarta Nikahi Bule Cantik Asal Austria
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2019 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan