Perkosa Siswi SMP di Perpustakaan, Kebejatan Guru 3 Anak di Bone Terbongkar,Pengakuannya Tak Terduga

// // >>0),ba=0,ca=Date.now||function(){return+new Date};/* Copyright The Closure Library Authors. SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 */ function p(a){p[" "](a);return a}p[" "]=function(){};var da=(a,b)=>"&adurl="==a.substring(a.length-7)?a.substring(0,a.length-7)+b+"&adurl=":a+b;let u=m.dicnf||{};function v(a,b,c){a.addEventListener&&a.addEventListener(b,c,!1)};function ea(a){const b=a.length;let c=0;return new w(d=>{if(0==b)d([]);else{const e=[];for(let g=0;g{e[g]=f;++c==b&&d(e)})}})}function fa(a,b){if(!a.b)if(b instanceof w)b.then(c=>{fa(a,c)});else{a.b=!0;a.c=b;for(b=0;b {fa(this,b)})}then(a){return new w(b=>{ha(this,c=>{b(a(c))})})}};function y(a){return{visible:1,hidden:2,prerender:3,preview:4,unloaded:5}[a.visibilityState||a.webkitVisibilityState||a.mozVisibilityState||""]||0}function ia(a){let b;a.visibilityState?b="visibilitychange":a.mozVisibilityState?b="mozvisibilitychange":a.webkitVisibilityState&&(b="webkitvisibilitychange");return b};function z(a,b){a.google_image_requests||(a.google_image_requests=[]);const c=a.document.createElement("img");c.src=b;a.google_image_requests.push(c)};let B=null;function ja(a,b){/(google|doubleclick).*\/pagead\/adview/.test(b)&&(b=da(b,`&vis=${y(a.a)}`));a.c.then(()=>{var c=a.f,d=b;if(u.atsb){var e;if(e=c.navigator)e=c.navigator.userAgent,e=/Chrome/.test(e)&&!/Edge/.test(e)?!0:!1;e&&c.navigator.sendBeacon?c.navigator.sendBeacon(d):z(c,d)}else z(c,d)})}function ka(a){const b=[];if(u.umi){const c=new w(d=>{a.b=d});b.push(c)}3==y(a.a)&&3==y(a.a)&&b.push(la(a));a.c=ea(b)} function la(a){return new w(b=>{const c=ia(a.a);if(c){var d=()=>{if(3!=y(a.a)){var e=a.a;e.removeEventListener&&e.removeEventListener(c,d,!1);b()}};B&&(d=B(521,d));v(a.a,c,d)}})}class C{constructor(){this.a=m.document;this.f=m;this.b=null;ka(this)}}(function(){var a=C;a.j=void 0;a.m=function(){return a.j?a.j:a.j=new a}})();var D=document,E=window;function F(a){try{var b;if(b=!!a&&null!=a.location.href)a:{try{p(a.foo);b=!0;break a}catch(c){}b=!1}return b}catch(c){return!1}}function ma(a,b){if(a)for(const c in a)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(a,c)&&b.call(void 0,a[c],c,a)};var na=!!window.google_async_iframe_id;let G=na&&window.parent||window;class pa{constructor(a,b,c={}){this.error=a;this.c qa=/^https?:\/\/(\w|-)+\.cdn\.ampproject\.(net|org)(\?|\/|$)/;var ra=class{constructor(a,b){this.a=a;this.b=b}},sa=class{constructor(a,b,c,d,e){this.url=a;this.o=!!d;this.depth="number"===typeof e?e:null}};function ta(a,b){const c={};c[a]=b;return[c]}function ua(a,b,c,d,e){const g=[];ma(a,function(f,h){(f=va(f,b,c,d,e))&&g.push(h+"="+f)});return g.join(b)} function va(a,b,c,d,e){if(null==a)return"";b=b||"&";c=c||",$";"string"==typeof c&&(c=c.split(""));if(a instanceof Array){if(d=d||0,d e?encodeURIComponent(ua(a,b,c,d,e+1)):"...";return encodeURIComponent(String(a))}function H(a,b,c,d){a.a.push(b);a.b[b]=ta(c,d)} function wa(a){if(!a.f)return a.h;let b=1;for(const c in a.b)b=c.length>b?c.length:b;return a.h-a.f.length-b-a.c.length-1} function xa(a,b,c,d){b=b+"//"+c+d;let e=wa(a)-d.length;if(0>e)return"";a.a.sort(function(f,h){return f-h});d=null;c="";for(var g=0;g =k.length){e-=k.length;b+=k;c=a.c;break}a.g&&(c=e,k[c-1]==a.c&&--c,b+=k.substr(0,c),c=a.c,e=0);d=null==d?f:d}}}g="";a.f&&null!=d&&(g=c+a.f+"="+(a.s||d));return b+g} class I{constructor(a,b,c,d,e){this.h=c||4E3;this.c=a||"&";this.i=b||",$";this.f=void 0!==d?d:"trn";this.s=e||null;this.g=!1;this.b={};this.l=0;this.a=[]}};function ya(){var a=J,b=K.google_srt;0<=b&&1>=b&&(a.a=b)}function za(a,b,c,d,e){if((d?a.a:Math.random())<(e||a.b))try{let g;c instanceof I?g=c:(g=new I,ma(c,(h,l)=>{var k=g,q=k.l++;h=ta(l,h);k.a.push(q);k.b[q]=h}));const f=xa(g,a.g,a.c,a.f+b+"&");f&&z(m,f)}catch(g){}}class Aa{constructor(a,b,c,d){this.g=a;this.c=b;this.f=c;this.b=d;this.a=Math.random()}};let L=null;var Ba=()=>{const a=m.performance;return a&&a.now&&a.timing?Math.floor(a.now()+a.timing.navigationStart):ca()},Ca=()=>{const a=m.performance;return a&&a.now?a.now():null};class Da{constructor(a,b,c,d=0,e){this.label=a;this.type=b;this.value=c;this.durati M=m.performance,Ea=!!(M&&M.mark&&M.measure&&M.clearMarks),N=function(a){let b=!1,c;return function(){b||(c=a(),b=!0);return c}}(()=>{var a;if(a=Ea){var b;if(null===L){L="";try{a="";try{a=m.top.location.hash}catch(c){a=m.location.hash}a&&(L=(b=a.match(/\bdeid=([\d,]+)/))?b[1]:"")}catch(c){}}b=L;a=!!b.indexOf&&0<=b indexOf("1337")}return a});function Fa(a){a&&M&&N()&&(M.clearMarks(`goog_${a.label}_${a.uniqueId}_start`),M.clearMarks(`goog_${a.label}_${a.uniqueId}_end`))} class Ga{constructor(a,b){this.b=[];this.c=b||m;let c=null;b&&(b.google_js_reporting_queue=b.google_js_reporting_queue||[],this.b=b.google_js_reporting_queue,c=b.google_measure_js_timing);this.a=N()||(null!=c?c:Math.random() Ha(e,a,()=>b.apply(c,g),d)} class Ja{constructor(a,b,c,d=null){this.g=a;this.l=b;this.h=c;this.b=null;this.i=this.f;this.a=d;this.c=!1}f(a,b,c,d,e){e=e||this.l;let g;try{const r=new I;r.g=!0;H(r,1,"context",a);b.error&&b.meta&&b.id||(b=new pa(b,{message:O(b)}));b.msg&&H(r,2,"msg",b.msg.substring(0,512));var f=b.meta||{};b=f;if(this.b)try{this.b(b)}catch(x){}if(d)try{d(b)}catch(x){}d=r;f=[f];d.a.push(3);d.b[3]=f;{{d=m;f=[];b=null;let R;do{var h=d;if(F(h)){var l=h.location.href;b=h.document&&h.document.referrer||null;R=!0}else l= b,b=null,R=!1;f.push(new sa(l||"",h,R));try{d=h.parent}catch(A){d=null}}while(d&&h!=d);for(let A=0,oa=f.length-1;A<=oa;++A)f[A].depth=oa-A;h=m;if(h.location&&h.location.ancestorOrigins&&h.location.ancestorOrigins.length==f.length-1)for(l=1;l {K.google_measure_js_timing||(T.a=!1,T.b!=T.c.google_js_reporting_queue&&(N()&&Array.prototype.forEach.call(T.b,Fa,void 0),T.b.length=0))}; (()=>{J=new Aa("http:"===E.location.protocol?"http:":"https:","pagead2.googlesyndication.com","/pagead/gen_204?id=",.01);"number"!==typeof K.google_srt&&(K.google_srt=Math.random());ya();P=new Ja(J,"jserror",!0,T);P.b=b=>{var c=E.jerExpIds;if("array"==aa(c)&&0!==c.length){var d=b.eid;if(d){d=[...d.split(","),...c];c={};for(var e=0,g=0;g {Ka()});const a=D.currentScript;Q=a?a.dataset.jc:""})();var U=(a,b,c,d)=>Ia(a,b,c,d);B=U;window.vu=U(492,function(a){a=a.replace("&","&");ja(C.m(),a)});window.vv=U(494,function(){const a=C.m();if(!a.b)throw Error("aiv::err");a.b()});function V(a){if(!a)throw Error("functionToExecute must not be truthy.");}function W(a,b){if(null==b)throw Error(`${a} must not be null or undefined.`);if("number"!==typeof b||isNaN(b))throw Error(`Value for ${a} is not a number`);if(0>b)throw Error(`${a} must be a positive number.`);};function La(){return/\d+\.\d+\.\d+(-.*)?/.test("1.2.22-google_20191203")}function Ma(){const a=["1","2","22"],b=["1","0","3"];for(let c=0;3>c;c++){const d=parseInt(a[c],10),e=parseInt(b[c],10);if(d>e)break;else if(d {{let b=16*Math.random()|0;a="y"===a?(b&3|8).toString(16):b.toString(16)}return a})};function Ua(...a){Va(()=>{throw Error("Could not complete the test successfully - ",...a);},()=>console.error(...a))}function Va(a,b){"undefined"!==typeof jasmine&&jasmine?a():"undefined"!==typeof console&&console&&console.error&&b()};const X=eval("this");var Y=function(){if("undefined"!==typeof omidGlobal&&omidGlobal)return omidGlobal;if("undefined"!==typeof global&&global)return global;if("undefined"!==typeof window&&window)return window;if("undefined"!==typeof X&&X)return X;throw Error("Could not determine global object context.");}();function Wa(a){try{return a.frames?!!a.frames.omid_v1_present:!1}catch(b){return!1}};class Ya extends Ra{constructor(a){super(a);this.handleExportedMessage=Ya.prototype.c.bind(this)}sendMessage(a,b=this.b){if(!b)throw Error("Message destination must be defined at construction time or when sending the message.");b.handleExportedMessage(Qa(a),this)}c(a,b){Na(a)&&this.a&&this.a(Oa(a),b)}};function Za(a){return null!=a&&"undefined"!==typeof a.top&&null!=a.top}function $a(a){if(a===Y)return!1;try{if("undefined"===typeof a.location.hostname)return!0}catch(b){return!0}return!1};class ab extends Ra{constructor(a,b=Y){super(b);a.addEventListener("message",c=>{if("object"===typeof c.data){var d=c.data;Na(d)&&c.source&&this.a&&this.a(Oa(d),c.source)}})}sendMessage(a,b=this.b){if(!b)throw Error("Message destination must be defined at construction time or when sending the message.");b.postMessage(Qa(a),"*")}};const bb=["omid","v1_VerificationServiceCommunication"],cb=["omidVerificationProperties","serviceWindow"];function db(a,b){return b.reduce((c,d)=>c&&c[d],a)};function Z(a,b,c,...d){if(a.a){var e=Ta();c&&(a.b[e]=c);c=La()&&Ma()?d:JSON.stringify(d);a.a.sendMessage(new Pa(e,`VerificationService.${b}`,"1.2.22-google_20191203",c))}}function eb(){return"function"===typeof Y.setTimeout&&"function"===typeof Y.clearTimeout}function fb(){return"function"===typeof Y.setInterval&&"function"===typeof Y.clearInterval} class gb{constructor(a){if(!a){var b;"undefined"===typeof b&&"undefined"!==typeof window&&window&&(b=window);b=Za(b)?b:Y;a=[];var c=db(b,cb);c&&a.push(c);a.push(Za(b)?b.top:Y);a:{for(const g of a){b:{a=b;c=g;var d=Wa;if(!$a(c))try{const f=db(c,bb);if(f){var e=new Ya(f);break b}}catch(f){}e=d(c)?new ab(a,c):null}if(a=e)break a}a=null}}if(this.a=a)this.a.a=this.f.bind(this);else if(e=(e=Y.omid3p)&&"function"===typeof e.registerSessionObserver&&"function"===typeof e.addEventListener?e:null)this.c=e; this.g=this.h=0;this.b={}}addEventListener(a,b){if(!a)throw Error("Value for eventType is undefined, null or blank.");if("string"!==typeof a&&!(a instanceof String))throw Error("Value for eventType is not a string.");if(""===a.trim())throw Error("Value for eventType is empty string.");V(b);this.c?this.c.addEventListener(a,b):Z(this,"addEventListener",b,a)}setTimeout(a,b){V(a);W("timeInMillis",b);if(eb())return Y.setTimeout(a,b);const c=this.h++;Z(this,"setTimeout",a,c,b);return c}clearTimeout(a){W("timeoutId", a);eb()?Y.clearTimeout(a):Z(this,"clearTimeout",null,...[a])}setInterval(a,b){V(a);W("timeInMillis",b);if(fb())return Y.setInterval(a,b);const c=this.g++;Z(this,"setInterval",a,c,b);return c}clearInterval(a){W("intervalId",a);fb()?Y.clearInterval(a):Z(this,"clearInterval",null,...[a])}f(a){const b=a.method,c=a.b;a=a.a;if("response"===b&&this.b[c]){var d=La()&&Ma()?a?a:[]:a&&"string"===typeof a?JSON.parse(a):[];this.b[c].apply(this,d)}"error"===b&&window.console&&Ua(a)}} (function(a,b,c="undefined"===typeof omidExports?null:omidExports){c&&(a=a.split("."),a.slice(0,a.length-1).reduce(Sa,c)[a[a.length-1]]=b)})("OmidVerificationClient",gb);}).call(this); // ]]> //

Perkosa Siswi SMP di Perpustakaan, Kebejatan Guru 3 Anak di Bone Terbongkar,Pengakuannya Tak Terduga

POS-KUPANG.COM- Perkosa siswi SMP di Perpustakaan, kebejatan guru 3 anak di Bone terbongkar,pengakuannya tak terduga