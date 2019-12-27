Perkosa Siswi SMP di Perpustakaan, Kebejatan Guru 3 Anak di Bone Terbongkar,Pengakuannya Tak Terduga
Seorang guru anak 3 di Kabupaten Bone tega memperkosa siswi SMP berulangkali. Perbuatan bejatnya terbongkar berkat kecurigaan warga
//
// >>0),ba=0,ca=Date.now||function(){return+new Date};/* Copyright The Closure Library Authors. SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 */ function p(a){p[" "](a);return a}p[" "]=function(){};var da=(a,b)=>"&adurl="==a.substring(a.length-7)?a.substring(0,a.length-7)+b+"&adurl=":a+b;let u=m.dicnf||{};function v(a,b,c){a.addEventListener&&a.addEventListener(b,c,!1)};function ea(a){const b=a.length;let c=0;return new w(d=>{if(0==b)d([]);else{const e=[];for(let g=0;g{e[g]=f;++c==b&&d(e)})}})}function fa(a,b){if(!a.b)if(b instanceof w)b.then(c=>{fa(a,c)});else{a.b=!0;a.c=b;for(b=0;b{fa(this,b)})}then(a){return new w(b=>{ha(this,c=>{b(a(c))})})}};function y(a){return{visible:1,hidden:2,prerender:3,preview:4,unloaded:5}[a.visibilityState||a.webkitVisibilityState||a.mozVisibilityState||""]||0}function ia(a){let b;a.visibilityState?b="visibilitychange":a.mozVisibilityState?b="mozvisibilitychange":a.webkitVisibilityState&&(b="webkitvisibilitychange");return b};function z(a,b){a.google_image_requests||(a.google_image_requests=[]);const c=a.document.createElement("img");c.src=b;a.google_image_requests.push(c)};let B=null;function ja(a,b){/(google|doubleclick).*\/pagead\/adview/.test(b)&&(b=da(b,`&vis=${y(a.a)}`));a.c.then(()=>{var c=a.f,d=b;if(u.atsb){var e;if(e=c.navigator)e=c.navigator.userAgent,e=/Chrome/.test(e)&&!/Edge/.test(e)?!0:!1;e&&c.navigator.sendBeacon?c.navigator.sendBeacon(d):z(c,d)}else z(c,d)})}function ka(a){const b=[];if(u.umi){const c=new w(d=>{a.b=d});b.push(c)}3==y(a.a)&&3==y(a.a)&&b.push(la(a));a.c=ea(b)} function la(a){return new w(b=>{const c=ia(a.a);if(c){var d=()=>{if(3!=y(a.a)){var e=a.a;e.removeEventListener&&e.removeEventListener(c,d,!1);b()}};B&&(d=B(521,d));v(a.a,c,d)}})}class C{constructor(){this.a=m.document;this.f=m;this.b=null;ka(this)}}(function(){var a=C;a.j=void 0;a.m=function(){return a.j?a.j:a.j=new a}})();var D=document,E=window;function F(a){try{var b;if(b=!!a&&null!=a.location.href)a:{try{p(a.foo);b=!0;break a}catch(c){}b=!1}return b}catch(c){return!1}}function ma(a,b){if(a)for(const c in a)Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(a,c)&&b.call(void 0,a[c],c,a)};var na=!!window.google_async_iframe_id;let G=na&&window.parent||window;class pa{constructor(a,b,c={}){this.error=a;this.c qa=/^https?:\/\/(\w|-)+\.cdn\.ampproject\.(net|org)(\?|\/|$)/;var ra=class{constructor(a,b){this.a=a;this.b=b}},sa=class{constructor(a,b,c,d,e){this.url=a;this.o=!!d;this.depth="number"===typeof e?e:null}};function ta(a,b){const c={};c[a]=b;return[c]}function ua(a,b,c,d,e){const g=[];ma(a,function(f,h){(f=va(f,b,c,d,e))&&g.push(h+"="+f)});return g.join(b)} function va(a,b,c,d,e){if(null==a)return"";b=b||"&";c=c||",$";"string"==typeof c&&(c=c.split(""));if(a instanceof Array){if(d=d||0,de?encodeURIComponent(ua(a,b,c,d,e+1)):"...";return encodeURIComponent(String(a))}function H(a,b,c,d){a.a.push(b);a.b[b]=ta(c,d)} function wa(a){if(!a.f)return a.h;let b=1;for(const c in a.b)b=c.length>b?c.length:b;return a.h-a.f.length-b-a.c.length-1} function xa(a,b,c,d){b=b+"//"+c+d;let e=wa(a)-d.length;if(0>e)return"";a.a.sort(function(f,h){return f-h});d=null;c="";for(var g=0;g=k.length){e-=k.length;b+=k;c=a.c;break}a.g&&(c=e,k[c-1]==a.c&&--c,b+=k.substr(0,c),c=a.c,e=0);d=null==d?f:d}}}g="";a.f&&null!=d&&(g=c+a.f+"="+(a.s||d));return b+g} class I{constructor(a,b,c,d,e){this.h=c||4E3;this.c=a||"&";this.i=b||",$";this.f=void 0!==d?d:"trn";this.s=e||null;this.g=!1;this.b={};this.l=0;this.a=[]}};function ya(){var a=J,b=K.google_srt;0<=b&&1>=b&&(a.a=b)}function za(a,b,c,d,e){if((d?a.a:Math.random())<(e||a.b))try{let g;c instanceof I?g=c:(g=new I,ma(c,(h,l)=>{var k=g,q=k.l++;h=ta(l,h);k.a.push(q);k.b[q]=h}));const f=xa(g,a.g,a.c,a.f+b+"&");f&&z(m,f)}catch(g){}}class Aa{constructor(a,b,c,d){this.g=a;this.c=b;this.f=c;this.b=d;this.a=Math.random()}};let L=null;var Ba=()=>{const a=m.performance;return a&&a.now&&a.timing?Math.floor(a.now()+a.timing.navigationStart):ca()},Ca=()=>{const a=m.performance;return a&&a.now?a.now():null};class Da{constructor(a,b,c,d=0,e){this.label=a;this.type=b;this.value=c;this.durati M=m.performance,Ea=!!(M&&M.mark&&M.measure&&M.clearMarks),N=function(a){let b=!1,c;return function(){b||(c=a(),b=!0);return c}}(()=>{var a;if(a=Ea){var b;if(null===L){L="";try{a="";try{a=m.top.location.hash}catch(c){a=m.location.hash}a&&(L=(b=a.match(/\bdeid=([\d,]+)/))?b[1]:"")}catch(c){}}b=L;a=!!b.indexOf&&0<=b indexOf("1337")}return a});function Fa(a){a&&M&&N()&&(M.clearMarks(`goog_${a.label}_${a.uniqueId}_start`),M.clearMarks(`goog_${a.label}_${a.uniqueId}_end`))} class Ga{constructor(a,b){this.b=[];this.c=b||m;let c=null;b&&(b.google_js_reporting_queue=b.google_js_reporting_queue||[],this.b=b.google_js_reporting_queue,c=b.google_measure_js_timing);this.a=N()||(null!=c?c:Math.random()Ha(e,a,()=>b.apply(c,g),d)} class Ja{constructor(a,b,c,d=null){this.g=a;this.l=b;this.h=c;this.b=null;this.i=this.f;this.a=d;this.c=!1}f(a,b,c,d,e){e=e||this.l;let g;try{const r=new I;r.g=!0;H(r,1,"context",a);b.error&&b.meta&&b.id||(b=new pa(b,{message:O(b)}));b.msg&&H(r,2,"msg",b.msg.substring(0,512));var f=b.meta||{};b=f;if(this.b)try{this.b(b)}catch(x){}if(d)try{d(b)}catch(x){}d=r;f=[f];d.a.push(3);d.b[3]=f;{{d=m;f=[];b=null;let R;do{var h=d;if(F(h)){var l=h.location.href;b=h.document&&h.document.referrer||null;R=!0}else l= b,b=null,R=!1;f.push(new sa(l||"",h,R));try{d=h.parent}catch(A){d=null}}while(d&&h!=d);for(let A=0,oa=f.length-1;A<=oa;++A)f[A].depth=oa-A;h=m;if(h.location&&h.location.ancestorOrigins&&h.location.ancestorOrigins.length==f.length-1)for(l=1;l{K.google_measure_js_timing||(T.a=!1,T.b!=T.c.google_js_reporting_queue&&(N()&&Array.prototype.forEach.call(T.b,Fa,void 0),T.b.length=0))}; (()=>{J=new Aa("http:"===E.location.protocol?"http:":"https:","pagead2.googlesyndication.com","/pagead/gen_204?id=",.01);"number"!==typeof K.google_srt&&(K.google_srt=Math.random());ya();P=new Ja(J,"jserror",!0,T);P.b=b=>{var c=E.jerExpIds;if("array"==aa(c)&&0!==c.length){var d=b.eid;if(d){d=[...d.split(","),...c];c={};for(var e=0,g=0;g{Ka()});const a=D.currentScript;Q=a?a.dataset.jc:""})();var U=(a,b,c,d)=>Ia(a,b,c,d);B=U;window.vu=U(492,function(a){a=a.replace("&","&");ja(C.m(),a)});window.vv=U(494,function(){const a=C.m();if(!a.b)throw Error("aiv::err");a.b()});function V(a){if(!a)throw Error("functionToExecute must not be truthy.");}function W(a,b){if(null==b)throw Error(`${a} must not be null or undefined.`);if("number"!==typeof b||isNaN(b))throw Error(`Value for ${a} is not a number`);if(0>b)throw Error(`${a} must be a positive number.`);};function La(){return/\d+\.\d+\.\d+(-.*)?/.test("1.2.22-google_20191203")}function Ma(){const a=["1","2","22"],b=["1","0","3"];for(let c=0;3>c;c++){const d=parseInt(a[c],10),e=parseInt(b[c],10);if(d>e)break;else if(d{{let b=16*Math.random()|0;a="y"===a?(b&3|8).toString(16):b.toString(16)}return a})};function Ua(...a){Va(()=>{throw Error("Could not complete the test successfully - ",...a);},()=>console.error(...a))}function Va(a,b){"undefined"!==typeof jasmine&&jasmine?a():"undefined"!==typeof console&&console&&console.error&&b()};const X=eval("this");var Y=function(){if("undefined"!==typeof omidGlobal&&omidGlobal)return omidGlobal;if("undefined"!==typeof global&&global)return global;if("undefined"!==typeof window&&window)return window;if("undefined"!==typeof X&&X)return X;throw Error("Could not determine global object context.");}();function Wa(a){try{return a.frames?!!a.frames.omid_v1_present:!1}catch(b){return!1}};class Ya extends Ra{constructor(a){super(a);this.handleExportedMessage=Ya.prototype.c.bind(this)}sendMessage(a,b=this.b){if(!b)throw Error("Message destination must be defined at construction time or when sending the message.");b.handleExportedMessage(Qa(a),this)}c(a,b){Na(a)&&this.a&&this.a(Oa(a),b)}};function Za(a){return null!=a&&"undefined"!==typeof a.top&&null!=a.top}function $a(a){if(a===Y)return!1;try{if("undefined"===typeof a.location.hostname)return!0}catch(b){return!0}return!1};class ab extends Ra{constructor(a,b=Y){super(b);a.addEventListener("message",c=>{if("object"===typeof c.data){var d=c.data;Na(d)&&c.source&&this.a&&this.a(Oa(d),c.source)}})}sendMessage(a,b=this.b){if(!b)throw Error("Message destination must be defined at construction time or when sending the message.");b.postMessage(Qa(a),"*")}};const bb=["omid","v1_VerificationServiceCommunication"],cb=["omidVerificationProperties","serviceWindow"];function db(a,b){return b.reduce((c,d)=>c&&c[d],a)};function Z(a,b,c,...d){if(a.a){var e=Ta();c&&(a.b[e]=c);c=La()&&Ma()?d:JSON.stringify(d);a.a.sendMessage(new Pa(e,`VerificationService.${b}`,"1.2.22-google_20191203",c))}}function eb(){return"function"===typeof Y.setTimeout&&"function"===typeof Y.clearTimeout}function fb(){return"function"===typeof Y.setInterval&&"function"===typeof Y.clearInterval} class gb{constructor(a){if(!a){var b;"undefined"===typeof b&&"undefined"!==typeof window&&window&&(b=window);b=Za(b)?b:Y;a=[];var c=db(b,cb);c&&a.push(c);a.push(Za(b)?b.top:Y);a:{for(const g of a){b:{a=b;c=g;var d=Wa;if(!$a(c))try{const f=db(c,bb);if(f){var e=new Ya(f);break b}}catch(f){}e=d(c)?new ab(a,c):null}if(a=e)break a}a=null}}if(this.a=a)this.a.a=this.f.bind(this);else if(e=(e=Y.omid3p)&&"function"===typeof e.registerSessionObserver&&"function"===typeof e.addEventListener?e:null)this.c=e; this.g=this.h=0;this.b={}}addEventListener(a,b){if(!a)throw Error("Value for eventType is undefined, null or blank.");if("string"!==typeof a&&!(a instanceof String))throw Error("Value for eventType is not a string.");if(""===a.trim())throw Error("Value for eventType is empty string.");V(b);this.c?this.c.addEventListener(a,b):Z(this,"addEventListener",b,a)}setTimeout(a,b){V(a);W("timeInMillis",b);if(eb())return Y.setTimeout(a,b);const c=this.h++;Z(this,"setTimeout",a,c,b);return c}clearTimeout(a){W("timeoutId", a);eb()?Y.clearTimeout(a):Z(this,"clearTimeout",null,...[a])}setInterval(a,b){V(a);W("timeInMillis",b);if(fb())return Y.setInterval(a,b);const c=this.g++;Z(this,"setInterval",a,c,b);return c}clearInterval(a){W("intervalId",a);fb()?Y.clearInterval(a):Z(this,"clearInterval",null,...[a])}f(a){const b=a.method,c=a.b;a=a.a;if("response"===b&&this.b[c]){var d=La()&&Ma()?a?a:[]:a&&"string"===typeof a?JSON.parse(a):[];this.b[c].apply(this,d)}"error"===b&&window.console&&Ua(a)}} (function(a,b,c="undefined"===typeof omidExports?null:omidExports){c&&(a=a.split("."),a.slice(0,a.length-1).reduce(Sa,c)[a[a.length-1]]=b)})("OmidVerificationClient",gb);}).call(this);
// ]]>
//
Perkosa Siswi SMP di Perpustakaan, Kebejatan Guru 3 Anak di Bone Terbongkar,Pengakuannya Tak Terduga
POS-KUPANG.COM- Perkosa siswi SMP di Perpustakaan, kebejatan guru 3 anak di Bone terbongkar,pengakuannya tak terduga
Dengan alasan suka sama suka, seorang guru honorer bernama Musnoyus (41) di Bone tega memperkosa siswi SMP berinisial LV (13) di perpustakaan sekolah di Cinenunng, Kecamatan Palakka, Bone.
Bukan hanya sekali, Musnoyus mengaku sudah empat kali melampiaskan nafsu bejatnya kepada korban.
Kepada TribunBone, Musnoyus menjelaskan tak cuma di perpustakaan ia juga memerkosa LV di ruang kelas.