Chord Gitar & Lirik Lagu Natal All I Want For Christmas is You Mariah Carey, Make My Wish Come True
Chord Gitar & Lirik Lagu Natal All I Want For Christmas is You Mariah Carey, Make My Wish Come True
POS-KUPANG.COM - Chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu 'All I Want For Christmas is You'
Penyanyi : Mariah Carey
[Intro]
Mallet/Vibraphone
G Em C D
[Verse 1] (slow)
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas
G/B
There's just one thing I need
C
I don't care about the presents
Cm/Eb
Underneath the Christmas tree
G/B B7
I just want you for my own
Em Cm/Eb
More than you could ever know
G/D E7
Make my wish come true
Am7 Cm6/D
All I want for Christmas is...
G Em C D
You (up tempo)
G
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There's just one thing I need
C
I don't care about the presents
Eb6
Underneath the Christmas tree
G
I don't need to hang my stocking
G
There upon the fireplace
C
Santa Claus won't make me happy
Eb6
With a toy on Christmas day
[Chorus]
G B7
I just want you for my own
Em Eb6
More than you could ever know
G/D E7
Make my wish come true
Am7 Cm6/D
All I want for Christmas is you
G Em C D
You baby
[Verse 3]
G
I won't ask for much this Christmas
G
I don't even wish for snow
C
I'm just gonna keep on waiting
Eb6
Underneath the mistletoe
G
I won't make a list and send it
To the North Pole for Saint Nick
C
I won't even stay awake to
Eb6
Hear those magic reindeer click
[Chorus]
G B7
'Cause I just want you here tonight
Em Eb6
Holding on to me so tight
G/D E7
What more can I do
Am7 Cm6/Eb
Baby all I want for Christmas is
G Em C D
you Ooh baby
[Bridge]
B7
All the lights are shining
Em
So brightly everywhere
B7
And the sound of children's
Em
Laughter fills the air
Eb6
And everyone is singing
G/D E7
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Am7
Santa won't you bring me the one I really need
D
Won't you please bring my baby to me...
|Tak Hanya Jadi Kader 3 Tahun, PDIP Punya Syarat Lain untuk Maju Pilkada, Adakah Peluang Gibran?
|Mau Tahu Awal Mula Tragedi Pembunuhan Mahasiswi di Bengkulu? Simak Kisahnya
|Bukan Hanya Zulkifli, Erick Thohir Tunjuk Amien Sunaryadi Jadi Komut PLN, Ini Rekam Jejak Keduanya
|Jawab Spekulasi, Erick Thohir Angkat Zulkifli Zaini Jadi Dirut PLN, Bukan Rudiantara, Mengapa?
|Yayasan Ayo Indonesia Selenggarakan Diskusi Internal Tentang Budaya Kerja