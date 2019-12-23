Chord Gitar & Lirik Lagu Natal All I Want For Christmas is You Mariah Carey, Make My Wish Come True

POS-KUPANG.COM - Chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu 'All I Want For Christmas is You'

Penyanyi : Mariah Carey

[Intro]

Mallet/Vibraphone

G Em C D

[Verse 1] (slow)

G

I don't want a lot for Christmas

G/B

There's just one thing I need

C

I don't care about the presents

Cm/Eb

Underneath the Christmas tree

G/B B7

I just want you for my own

Em Cm/Eb

More than you could ever know

G/D E7

Make my wish come true

Am7 Cm6/D

All I want for Christmas is...

G Em C D

You (up tempo)

[Verse 2]

G

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There's just one thing I need

C

I don't care about the presents

Eb6

Underneath the Christmas tree

G

I don't need to hang my stocking

G

There upon the fireplace

C

Santa Claus won't make me happy

Eb6

With a toy on Christmas day

[Chorus]

G B7

I just want you for my own

Em Eb6

More than you could ever know

G/D E7

Make my wish come true

Am7 Cm6/D

All I want for Christmas is you

G Em C D

You baby

[Verse 3]

G

I won't ask for much this Christmas

G

I don't even wish for snow

C

I'm just gonna keep on waiting

Eb6

Underneath the mistletoe

G

I won't make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick

C

I won't even stay awake to

Eb6

Hear those magic reindeer click

[Chorus]

G B7

'Cause I just want you here tonight

Em Eb6

Holding on to me so tight

G/D E7

What more can I do

Am7 Cm6/Eb

Baby all I want for Christmas is

G Em C D

you Ooh baby

[Bridge]

B7

All the lights are shining

Em

So brightly everywhere

B7

And the sound of children's

Em

Laughter fills the air

Eb6

And everyone is singing

G/D E7

I hear those sleigh bells ringing

Am7

Santa won't you bring me the one I really need

D

Won't you please bring my baby to me...