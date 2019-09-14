Liga Inggris

(AFP/PAUL ELLIS)
POS-KUPANG.COM - LIVE MOLA TV! Link Live Streaming Liverpool vs Newcastle United Liga Inggris Malam Ini Jam 18.30 WIB

Duel antara Liverpool vs Newcastle United membuka pekan kelima English Premier League - kasta tertinggi Liga Inggris - musim 2019-2020.

Laga Liverpool vs Newcastle United akan dihelat di Stadion Anfield, Sabtu (14/9/2019), mulai pukul 18.30 WIB.

Di atas kertas, Newcastle United bukan lawan yang sulit untuk Liverpool.

Berkaca pada head to head, Liverpool masih unggul jauh atas Newcastle United.

Dari 48 pertemuan kedua di Liga Inggris, The Reds berhasil menang 27 kali, sedangan Newcastle United hanya mencatatkan 11 kemenangan.

Adapun sisa pertemuan Liverpool dan Newcastle United berakhir dengan hasil imbang.

Namun, rekor tersebut tidak membuat pelatih Liverpool, Juergen Klopp  jemawa.

Juergen Klopp tetap mewanti-wanti anak asuhnya bahwa Newcastle United adalah lawan yang sulit.

Editor: Hasyim Ashari
