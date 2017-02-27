Simak Nominasi Piala Oscar 2017
POS KUPANG.COM -- Film apakah yang bakal membawa pulang Piala Oscar? Film musikal La La Land ataukah drama keluarga Manchester by the Sea?
Dalam beberapa jam lagi, hasil penjurian oleh anggota Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences akan diumumkan dalam sebuah perhelatan megah di Dolby Theater, Hollywood, California, Minggu (26/2/2017) malam waktu setempat.
Saat ini, Academy Awards akan dipandu oleh komedian dan pembawa acara Jimmy Kimmel.
Berikut ini daftar nominasi Academy Awards 2017:
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Best Directing
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea