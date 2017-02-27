Simak Nominasi Piala Oscar 2017

POS KUPANG.COM -- Film apakah yang bakal membawa pulang Piala Oscar? Film musikal La La Land ataukah drama keluarga Manchester by the Sea?

Dalam beberapa jam lagi, hasil penjurian oleh anggota Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences akan diumumkan dalam sebuah perhelatan megah di Dolby Theater, Hollywood, California, Minggu (26/2/2017) malam waktu setempat.

Saat ini, Academy Awards akan dipandu oleh komedian dan pembawa acara Jimmy Kimmel.

Berikut ini daftar nominasi Academy Awards 2017:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best Directing

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea