Simak Nominasi Piala Oscar 2017

Film apakah yang bakal membawa pulang Piala Oscar? Film musikal La La Land ataukah drama keluarga Manchester by the Sea?

AFP PHOTO / DON EMMERT
Piala Oscar dipamerkan di Polich Tallix Foundary di Rock Tavern, New York, pada 13 Januari 2017. 

POS KUPANG.COM -- Film apakah yang bakal membawa pulang Piala Oscar? Film musikal La La Land ataukah drama keluarga Manchester by the Sea?

Dalam beberapa jam lagi, hasil penjurian oleh anggota Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences akan diumumkan dalam sebuah perhelatan megah di Dolby Theater, Hollywood, California, Minggu (26/2/2017) malam waktu setempat.

Saat ini, Academy Awards akan dipandu oleh komedian dan pembawa acara Jimmy Kimmel.

Berikut ini daftar nominasi Academy Awards 2017:

Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight

Best Directing
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Editor: Rosalina Woso
Sumber: Kompas.com
