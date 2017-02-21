Komodo Airport Set to Meet International Standard

By Antara Journalist, Otniel Tamindael

POS KUPANG. COM, JAKARTA - The airport management company, PT Angkasa Pura, will cooperate with private party to develop the Komodo Airport in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara Province, to meet international standard.

Development of the Komodo Airport has been discussed in Jakarta recently by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), East Nusa Tenggara Governor Frans Lebu Raya, and relevant ministers.

In order to meet the international standard, East Nusa Tenggara Creative Industry and Tourism Office Chief Marius Ardu Jelamu remarked in the provincial city of Kupang on Monday that the runway of Komodo Airport will soon be extended to 2,200 meters.

The extension of the runway of Komodo Airport was constrained by the land acquisition of the local community, but now it has been negotiated with the land owners to extend it to 2,200 meters this year.

"When the runway of Komodo Airport in Labuan Bajo has been extended to make it an international airport, it will automatically serve international flights to ease foreign tourists coming to East Nusa Tenggara," Jelamu said.

The Malaysia-based low cost carrier AirAsia's has planned to serve the Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta-Labuan Bajo route starting in 2017, and the turning of Komodo into international airport will have a positive impact on the flow of tourists to East Nusa Tenggara through the entry point of Labuan Bajo.

AirAsia's new service will facilitate more foreign tourists to visit Labuan Bajo and the leading destinations in the province of East Nusa Tenggara.

Among the tourist attractions in tge orivubce, Labuan Bajo remains a leading destination for both local and foreign tourists.

Labuan Bajo on the western tip of Flores Island, which has been named one of the 10 main tourist destinations in Indonesia, is a gateway for foreign tourists to other destinations in NTT.